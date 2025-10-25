A Chinese man’s identity has been revealed as the mysterious TikTok user who gifted Peller N200m in coins

The Nigerian content creator said he earned the gift after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s viral Hallelujah Challenge

Peller revealed TikTok will take 50% of the coins’ value, leaving him with about N103 million

Nigerian TikToker and content creator Peller has been the talk of social media after receiving an unbelievable gift worth over N200 million from a mysterious Chinese user during a live session.

A new clip has now surfaced online, unveiling the face of the man behind the donation.

The footage, shared by an X (formerly Twitter) influencer, has sent fans buzzing with curiosity and disbelief.

Peller was gifted N200m by a Chinese man. @peller089/IG

Source: Instagram

The influencer, @AsakyGRN, who first posted the video, wrote:

“For people screaming money lāund3ry, this is the Chinese man who gifted Peller 11 million coins on TikTok last night. He’s a level 50 gifter; he's the second-highest level on the platform. The man is very huge.”

Peller, who only recently joined the TikTok challenge scene, had earlier shared that the gift came unexpectedly during a live broadcast.

According to him, the level 50 gifter sent a total of 11 million TikTok coins, equivalent to about $143,000 (roughly ₦208 million).

However, he clarified that TikTok takes a 50% commission from such virtual gifts, leaving him with about $71,500 (₦103 million).

“Even with the cut, this is life-changing,” Peller said excitedly during his live stream. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

The unexpected generosity, the TikToker explained, came just days after he joined the viral Hallelujah Challenge organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, a popular midnight worship and prayer session that has dominated social media in recent weeks.

Peller told his fans that his life took a dramatic turn after he began participating in the Hallelujah Challenge.

He said:

“I joined the challenge on Monday night. Since then, my TikTok live has been bl*wing up—over 100,000 people watching, gifts pouring in, and my earnings just skyrocketed. It’s unbelievable.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Peller's gifter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Gabrieldalinho:

"For those wey still dey doubt no be everybody dey broke, everything no be money laundering go whatch when arabs they play match na 50milion coin up ward na just say peller opponent no put bodi self the man carry 3 phones wait en for reach 40m coins "

@Oluwaphilemon1:

"Good thing. But my concern is how he spends the money. Invest it and make good use of the money."

@DrYemiObGynae:

"What do gifters stand to gain please? I really want to know. Cos why would I convert my money to coin and be gifting someone saying ‘tap tap tap’, with no values added."

Peller says he earned the gift after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s viral Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.

In the clip, the young lady was seen showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge.

During her ministration, many were delighted by her inspiring words. Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration and showered praises on the gospel singer.

Source: Legit.ng