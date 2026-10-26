Don Jazzy has partnered with TS Academy to launch the Don Jazzy 2027 Tech Scholarship, offering tuition discounts to Nigerians

The Mavin Records boss announced that he would provide 50 laptops and monthly data support for about 100 selected beneficiaries

The scholarship offers up to ₦447,000 off tuition fees, alongside an additional discount on application fees, for eligible applicants

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has announced a technology scholarship programme aimed at helping Nigerians acquire valuable digital skills, alongside plans to provide laptops and internet data support to selected beneficiaries.

The music executive made the announcement in a video shared on his X page on Monday, October 26, 2026, explaining that he was partnering with TS Academy for the initiative.

Don Jazzy offers a tuition discount for Nigerians interested in tech. Photos: @donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy announces scholarship benefits

In the video, Don Jazzy said the Don Jazzy 2027 Tech Scholarship would support people interested in learning artificial intelligence, data analytics, virtual assistance, cybersecurity, and other technology-related skills.

According to the producer, beneficiaries would receive up to ₦447,000 off their tuition fees, as well as an additional discount on their application fees.

However, the support does not end with reduced tuition costs.

Don Jazzy also announced plans to provide 50 laptops and monthly data support for about 100 people, subject to selection after enrolment.

He encouraged interested Nigerians to share the announcement with others who might benefit from the programme.

Don Jazzy shares how to apply for the scholarship

During the video, the music producer humorously referenced people who ask him for money to travel, buy hair or spend on club outings.

He questioned whether such requests were the purpose of approaching him before urging Nigerians to prioritise education and acquiring useful skills.

“Education is key,” he said, emphasising the importance of learning.

Don Jazzy directed interested applicants to donjazzi.tsacademy.com or the link in his social media bio for further information.

Watch the X video of Don Jazzy announcing the scholarship here:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's tech scholarship announcement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@megabrainprime stated:

"Yesterday was a blessing, today is a miracle . I am active and tuned in . Let's go . I must grow by fire by force"

@OSCAR_30BG wrote:

"Thank you sir for this amazing opportunity, everything is not gonna be all about Yahoo. God bless you abundantly Don doro buch"

@sprcialgigi shared:

"Thank you Supremos for this opportunity I just applied Hopefully I get a laptop too"

Don Jazzy announces that he will also provide 50 laptops and monthly data support. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track.

Source: Legit.ng