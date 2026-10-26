Ticket holders waited hours at the Cardiff venue on Sunday before the main act never took the stage

AY said he and fellow comedians actually arrived at the venue but were caught in a dispute with organisers

The comedian has called on tour management to provide refund details for affected audience members

Popular Nigerian comedian, actor, and producer Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has issued a public apology following his failure to perform at the Cardiff leg of his "AY Live: Single and Not Searching" UK tour on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Audience members at the Valegate Retail Park venue took to social media to share their frustration after spending hours waiting for a show that never began.

AY blams a payment dispute for the no-show in Cardiff, UK. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Eyewitness accounts described a chaotic atmosphere marked by prolonged delays, confusion among attendees, heated arguments, and eventually police presence at the scene. Many ticket holders eventually left without witnessing any performance.

In a detailed statement shared on social media on Monday, October 26, AY addressed the debacle directly, clarifying that he and other comedians on the bill had in fact made it to Cardiff and entered the venue.

According to him, a disagreement over outstanding payment commitments with the organisers prevented the acts from taking the stage. By the time the financial dispute was resolved, the majority of the crowd had already gone home.

"You deserved a properly organised show and timely information. You should never have been caught in the middle of a payment dispute," AY wrote in his apology.

The comedian expressed remorse that his fans bore the consequences of what he described as a failure in organisation and communication, acknowledging that attendees had no reason to be placed in such a difficult position. He stopped short of naming the specific parties responsible for the breakdown.

Long delays and confusion frustrated fans waiting for AY in Cardiff, UK. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY urged those behind the UK tour's management to urgently release clear information regarding refunds and other remedies for fans who purchased tickets. He also assured supporters that any verified updates on the matter would be communicated through his official channels.

As of the time this report was published, the organisers are yet to release a statement about what happened at the event.

AY Comedian's response to criticism for failing to show up at the show is below:

Reactions of those who waited for AY's performance is below:

What AY said about living alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng