Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has disclosed how much he made after he went live on TikTok with singer David Adeleke Davido.

About a week after Peller and Davido hosted their TikTok live, the youngster finally reacted to claims that they made $400k (N658 million) from the lion gifts and more given to them during the show.

Peller reveals money made on TikTok with Davido

The live streamer went live on his TikTok page to debunk the claims and also shared how much was truly made.

According to Peller, people needed to stop spreading the false narrative that the lion gifts they got from the TikTok live with Davido were $400k. He explained that all the gifts they got amounted to 300,000 coins which is around N1.5 million.

Speaking further, Peller said that even though Davido told them to give him the money made, he told the guy in charge of the exchange to keep the money for himself. The live streamer said that meeting Davido was not about the money but about being recognised.

He said:

“My meeting with Davido na beta achievement, no be for the money. I don’t need the money, I only need the recognition.”

After going live on TikTok to clear the air, Peller also went on his X page to reiterate his claims. He wrote:

“You people should calm down with the fake news abeg. The purpose of the LIVE STREAM with the Baddest no be for gifting or game. It was all good vibes and music abeg. Na just 359k coin people send on the live and that’s less that 2m naira. So make una calm down. Love to OBO and the whole team for the opportunity.”

Reactions as Peller reveals money made on TikTok live

Peller’s disclosure about the real amount of money made while on TikTok live with Davido as he shut down claims of it being $400k got fans talking. Read some of their comments below:

Teniola said the money made was huge:

This tweep said the money made was a lot:

Tee expressed doubts about Peller’s claim:

Mira said nobody asked for the explanation:

This tweep said there was no evidence of Peller’s claim:

Creator said TikTokers make a lot of money:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Favourezeama:

“Very smart guy!👏 I too like peller ❤️.”

oponyo_nla658:

“Very brave man ❤️👏 meeting him was more important than the money 😍🔥🔥 at least another big celebrity can called you for live ❤️.”

signhuncho:

“The boy is wise and God grace follow am.”

kingwise0909:

“Try go back school life no be about internet and ig. E get why. E come b like na another language u Dey speak 😂.”

specialgram1914:

“So na 1.5 million dem make and some Linus for Twitter say na 400k$😂.”

Peller, Jo Blaq land in Davido's house

Meanwhile, skit maker Peller, his lover Jarvis and Jo Blaq were at Davido's house for the TikTok live session.

In the recording, the three of them were seen outside as they discussed why they went to see the singer.

Jarvis said she was there to see Chioma. Peller called Jarvis his own Chioma after they got to the living room.

