Popular Instagram comic personality Carter Efe has triggered Nigerians with his recent statement on the comedy subgenre known as "skit making"

The skit maker/musician has deemed the hope of people, for many who see the online scene as a means to milk wealth

Given the Machala singer's affinity for Wizkid, netizens speculate that the uprising is following in the footsteps of his role model's recent controversy.

Fast-rising skit maker and musician Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has made a claim about a comedy subgenre, known as "skit."

In a recent Instagram post, the Machala crooner stated boldly and clearly that, "skit is dead."

Carter Efe declares that skit making is dead Photo Credit: @carterefe

Many of his fans and followers are perplexed as to what prompted the statement, given that Carter Efe is one of the uprising skit creators who has made it big in the comedy industry.

See Carter Efe's post below:

Social media users react

Efe's strange declaration stirred mixed reactions from colleagues in the industry and actor, Nosa Rex, was among those who tackled his submission.

He wrote:

"So na Afrobeats way Abi. Let’s go then."

More reactions on Carter Efe’s statement:

@lordlamba:

"If you get mind make we we show our account balance?"

@successful_nba_01:

"Baba wan do like Wizkid #rapisdead #skitisdead."

@robyekpo:

"So music dey give you more money abi? Dey play...just dey play."

@forever_1042:

"Carter you wan start your own?"

@ogink_tattoo:

"Skit is dead and una Dey buy house and car like water."

@disami001:

"Una don too Dey childish for this platform, I miss old day’s internet. This 2000 kids no understand the use of social media platforms."

@i.r.e.n.e_tee:

"Nah skit money u Dey use chop before Afro beat enter ur mind so try get regard to people way still Dey do am regardless."

Carter Efe buys new Benz car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Comedian Carter Efe flaunted his new acquisition, a Benz car, in a video on social media.

Carter Efe took to his Instagram account to share a video of the new car as he spoke of God’s goodness in his life.

The video he shared online had him dancing enthusiastically with only a towel wrapped around his waist.

Source: Legit.ng