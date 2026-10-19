Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo opened up about writing his will at age 30 during an appearance on the Beyond With Ezinne podcast

Chude, who is an only child, shared that he made the deliberate decision not to have biological children

The media mogul explained how confronting his deepest fears pushed him to make major life decisions early

Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo has spoken candidly about two of the most personal decisions of his life: drafting his will at 30 and choosing to remain child-free.

Chude made the disclosure during an appearance on the Beyond With Ezinne podcast, which aired on YouTube on October 17, 2026.

Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo explains his decision to write a will at 30 and remain child-free. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

Speaking with notable openness, Chude Jideonwo described a period of intense self-reflection in 2015 during which he journalled extensively, mapping out his fears, values, and the life he truly wanted.

He recalled sitting down to list six things he was afraid of, then asking himself what the absolute worst outcome of each fear would be. That exercise, he said, led directly to him writing his will.

"So in 2015, I journaled like a mad person. What do I love? Who do I love? How do I like to be loved? What am I insecure about? You know, I wrote down, what am I afraid of? I wrote down the six things I'm afraid of. And I thought, what is the worst that will happen if these things happen? I wrote my will in 2015 or 2016, when I was 30, 31. Because I'm like, when I talk about what's the worst that will happen if I die? And I thought, okay, I need to take care of my mother. I need to take care of the NGO that I contribute to," he said.

Chude Jideonwo on being child-free

The same journalling process also brought him to a different kind of clarity.

Chude Jideonwo said that while reflecting on what he wanted from relationships and marriage, he arrived at the realisation that he did not want to have children.

He acknowledged the weight of that decision, particularly given that he is an only child.

"So I wrote down, who do I want to get married to? Do I want to get married? That's when I realised that I didn't want to have children. It's a big thing to realise as a human being. Yeah. To realise as an only child. Of a mother that I love dearly, and who I want to do everything for," he said.

The TV host was careful to stress that the choice was not impulsive. He described it as the product of genuine introspection, one that gave him clarity rather than conflict.

Watch Chude Jideonwo speak on writing his will at 30 and his decision not to have children in the X video below:

Fans react to Chude Jideonwo's disclosure

Social media users had much to say about his candid admission:

@comrade_ovie wrote:

"He get property on time. And that's good."

@ngam_ngwainbi commented:

"He must have quite a great deal of things to will back then already."

@lawa14812 said:

"Hmmmmm, what if those u think u love doesnt love you back."

@thepinkmask_ng reacted:

"Writing will at 30 and knowing exactly wetin you want na top-tier mental maturity💯 Children no be by force leave am jare. Financial and mental peace over everything! ✨🙏"

Chude Jideonwo shares his personal decisions about marriage and children despite being his mother's only child. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

Chude Jideonwo opens up on Tourette syndrome

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Chude Jideonwo opened up about his secret battle with Tourette syndrome during an interview with BBC News Africa.

Jideonwo revealed he first consciously noticed the involuntary symptoms in his late twenties, and his doctor advised him to hide the diagnosis because society might judge him harshly.

The media personality said he relies on extreme mental pressure during public appearances to hold his body back, and he manages tics by acknowledging them aloud to reduce embarrassment.

Source: Legit.ng