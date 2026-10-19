The Hungarian government published the legal conditions that non-citizens must meet to apply for naturalisation in the country

Applicants must have lived in Hungary for at least eight years and passed a Hungarian language and constitutional knowledge exam

Hungary's naturalisation law also requires applicants to have no criminal record and to prove they have secure housing and income

The Hungarian government has released the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation, under Act LV of 1993 on Hungarian Citizenship, which remains in force in 2026.

According to Section 4(1) of the law, a non-Hungarian citizen who applies for naturalisation must meet all of the following requirements:

Hungary lists five conditions foreigners must meet to become citizens. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Source: Getty Images

1. Has resided continuously in Hungary for eight years before submitting the application.

2. Has no criminal record under Hungarian law and no criminal proceedings are pending against them before a Hungarian court at the time their application is being considered.

3. Has their livelihood and housing secured in Hungary.

4. Does not pose a risk to the public security and national security of Hungary.

5. Has passed an exam in basic constitutional knowledge conducted in Hungarian, or is exempted from this requirement by law, and can demonstrate knowledge of the Hungarian language.

Hungarian citizenship: Meeting all conditions is mandatory

The law sets out these five requirements as cumulative, meaning an applicant must satisfy every one of them rather than just a selection. The eight-year continuous residency requirement is among the most demanding, and applicants must ensure their stay in Hungary was uninterrupted during that period.

The language and constitutional knowledge requirement is equally significant for many foreign nationals. Candidates must sit an official exam to prove they understand the basics of Hungary's constitutional framework and can communicate in Hungarian, although the law does provide for certain exemptions.

The housing and livelihood condition means applicants must show they are financially self-sufficient and have a stable place to live within Hungary, with no dependence on state welfare to sustain themselves.

Legit.ng reported that Hungary had barred 13 categories of foreigners from applying for its permanent residence.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hungary had published six categories of foreigners eligible to get permanent residence in the country.

Countries eligible for Hungary's employment residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary had revealed the countries whose citizens qualify for its employment residence permit.

The Hungarian government outlined three categories of workers who qualify for the permit. The first covers individuals whose purpose of residence is to perform work for or under the direction of others, for remuneration, under a contract that establishes an employment relationship.

The second category applies to workers whose employment is based on an existing relationship with an employer established in a third country, specifically to fulfil an agreement concluded with a Hungarian employer.

Source: Legit.ng