Chelsea midfielder Morgan Rogers backed Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, citing his club and international achievements

Kane scored 73 goals in the 2025-26 season, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and the European Golden Shoe

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26, 2026, in London, with Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the top contenders

Chelsea and England midfielder Morgan Rogers has thrown his full support behind Harry Kane for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, insisting the Bayern Munich striker has done everything possible to merit football's most coveted individual award.

Rogers' argument carries weight as Kane produced one of the most complete individual seasons in recent memory, scoring 73 goals across all competitions while helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

Chelsea star Morgan Rogers has picked England teammate Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

According to Bavarian Football Works, he also claimed the European Golden Boot before carrying his form into the 2026 World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals.

Rogers made his position clear:

"Harry Kane should win the Ballon d'Or. He defied what people can imagine that he could do. Treble, and hattricks in finals, Goals in the World Cup, goals for Bayern. What more can he do? That has to be rewarded."

Top contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for October 26, 2026, in London, and the field of candidates is as competitive as it has been in years.

According to GOAL, Lamine Yamal of Barcelona is widely considered one of the strongest challengers.

The Spanish winger won La Liga, the Supercopa de España, and the 2026 World Cup with Spain, building on a runner-up finish at the previous year's ceremony.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored 58 goals for Real Madrid and claimed the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals for France, remains a serious contender.

Barcelona's Rodri, who was instrumental in Spain's World Cup triumph and picked up the tournament's Golden Ball award for his midfield dominance, is also in the conversation.

Lionel Messi continued to put up extraordinary numbers at Inter Miami in MLS while powering Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final.

Bayern's Michael Olise registered over 45 goal contributions across the season, making him another credible candidate.

Ousmane Dembele, the reigning 2025 Ballon d'Or holder, returns on the 30-man shortlist following Paris Saint-Germain's European success.

Why Kane's case stands out

What separates Kane from most of his rivals in Rogers' view is the combination of volume and occasion.

Few players have matched his ability to deliver at both club and international level within the same calendar year.

Scoring hat-tricks in finals and contributing consistently throughout a World Cup campaign while simultaneously leading the Bundesliga scoring charts is an achievement that is difficult to overlook.

The debate will continue until the ceremony in London, but Rogers believes the numbers and the trophies together make Kane's case difficult to dispute.

Neymar names world best player

Legit.ng previously reported about Neymar’s choice of Yamal as the world’s best player ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, with Kane and Mbappe also in the running.

Yamal could make history as the youngest winner, but his limited goal contribution at the World Cup may weaken his case. Kane, meanwhile, scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich and added six at the tournament, setting up a tight race for the award.

Source: Legit.ng