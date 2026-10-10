Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy were buried at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park on October 8, 2025

Workers poured concrete directly over Chivayo's luxury coffin before filling the grave with soil, a step that caught many mourners off guard

Footage of the burial circulated online, drawing widespread commentary over the unusual precaution taken at the graveside

An unusual moment at Wicknell Chivayo's burial has kept tongues wagging online after workers sealed his coffin beneath concrete before filling the grave with soil.

Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke were buried on October 8, 2025, at the Hilltop site within Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park, just a short distance from the grave of Chivayo's late mother.

Wicknell Chivayo’s funeral sparks debate after unusual concrete burial detail emerges. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The couple died in a helicopter crash while travelling to their rural property to oversee construction work. Family, close friends and fellow church members gathered to bid them farewell at a sombre ceremony.

Concrete poured over Chivayo's casket

What stood out for many in attendance was the decision to cover the coffins in thick concrete before the earth was laid on top.

The same procedure was carried out at Lucy's grave. Workers applied the concrete directly over the caskets, with soil added immediately afterwards as mourners watched on.

A woman was also seen sprinkling water onto the soil above Chivayo's grave.

The practice, while uncommon in many communities, is generally understood as a deterrent against grave tampering, looting of burial items, or any interference with the remains.

The attention to security at the graveside was particularly notable given the value of Chivayo's coffin.

He was interred in a 14-carat gold-plated casket imported from Malaysia, estimated to be worth approximately US$217,000.

A second, custom white casket modelled on a Rolls-Royce front grille, complete with chrome and gold-coloured detailing, the Zimbabwean national flag reflecting his provincial hero status, and his personalised "WMC 777" plate, was also part of the burial arrangements.

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions to the Burial Video

Video footage of the process spread quickly across social media, prompting a flood of reactions from viewers.

Philile Barbara wrote:

"To protect dat millions of rands of casket ne woòoooow."

Gamla commented:

"Body was already tampered with. Vema rituals vakatora pieces of flesh kare. 7 days dzakawanda unless a family member was guarding the remains."

Gopazim offered a different perspective:

"That's the way to go. We even throw in some rocks, then some cement. Grave looting is real. Bob is under lock and key for the same reasons."

Wicknell Chivayo’s luxury coffin becomes the centre of attention after concrete is poured over it. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng