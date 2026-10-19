The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed a tanker fire under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday

LASEMA received the distress call at about 4:24 pm and immediately mobilised its Tiger team to the scene

Agency spokesperson Olawale Afolabi confirmed the incident in a message sent to journalists

A tanker burst into flames under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

LASEMA spokesperson Olawale Afolabi confirmed the incident in a brief message sent to journalists, saying the agency got word of the fire at about 4:24 pm.

He said the agency's Tiger team was immediately deployed to the scene. His message read: "Tiger team en route to Otedola. Tanker on fire."

**Otedola Bridge Tanker Fire**

The Otedola Bridge area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has historically been a black spot for tanker accidents, with the narrow overpass and heavy fuel haulage traffic making it a recurring site for fire-related emergencies.

No further details on casualties, the contents of the tanker, or the cause of the fire were available at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng