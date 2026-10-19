Breaking: Anxiety as Tanker Catches Fire Under Bridge in Lagos
- The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed a tanker fire under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday
- LASEMA received the distress call at about 4:24 pm and immediately mobilised its Tiger team to the scene
- Agency spokesperson Olawale Afolabi confirmed the incident in a message sent to journalists
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A tanker burst into flames under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
LASEMA spokesperson Olawale Afolabi confirmed the incident in a brief message sent to journalists, saying the agency got word of the fire at about 4:24 pm.
He said the agency's Tiger team was immediately deployed to the scene. His message read: "Tiger team en route to Otedola. Tanker on fire."
**Otedola Bridge Tanker Fire**
The Otedola Bridge area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has historically been a black spot for tanker accidents, with the narrow overpass and heavy fuel haulage traffic making it a recurring site for fire-related emergencies.
No further details on casualties, the contents of the tanker, or the cause of the fire were available at the time of this report.
Source: Legit.ng
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