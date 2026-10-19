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Billionaire Wife Shade Okoya Sweetly Celebrates Her Husband’s Son on New Milestone
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Billionaire Wife Shade Okoya Sweetly Celebrates Her Husband’s Son on New Milestone

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Businesswoman and billionaire wife Shade Okoya announced her husband's son Idris Okoya's wedding via an Instagram Story on Monday, October 19, 2026
  • Shade shared a photo of the newly wedded couple, accompanied by a brief congratulatory caption
  • A video from the event also surfaced on social media, with Shade Okoya also in attendance

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Shade Okoya, wife of Nigerian billionaire Razaq Okoya, has taken to social media to share the exciting news of her husband's son's wedding, posting a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The businesswoman and socialite kept her message warm but brief, captioning the photo "Congratulations to the newest couple @idrisokoya" as she publicly celebrated the union of Idris Okoya.

Shade Okoya celebrates her husband Idris on his wedding.
Billionaire wife Shade Okoya congratulates her husband's son on his wedding. Credit: shadeokoya
Source: Instagram

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Idris got married to a lady identified as Rukoyah, as a clip from their wedding was also shared online.

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The celebration comes after a man claiming to be billionaire Okoya's first child made headlines after a trending video and an apology letter surfaced online, in which he appealed for reconciliation after reportedly being estranged from the family for close to 40 years.

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Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya became the talk of social media after footage of her at a recent event captured a moment many did not expect from someone of her status.

The wife of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya was seen moving through an event venue and kneeling before elderly women in attendance.

A screenshot of Shade Okoya's message to her billionaire husband's son is below:

Shade Okoya congratulated Idris on his wedding, celebrating the newlyweds online.
Video from billionaire Okoya's son's wedding surfaces online. Credit shadeokoya
Source: Instagram

A video from Idris Okoya's wedding is below:

Okoya's sons at prestigious social club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

The induction was marked by a symbolic bow and the presentation of official sashes, signifying their transition into the elite circle of the historic institution.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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