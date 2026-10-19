Businesswoman and billionaire wife Shade Okoya announced her husband's son Idris Okoya's wedding via an Instagram Story on Monday, October 19, 2026

Shade shared a photo of the newly wedded couple, accompanied by a brief congratulatory caption

A video from the event also surfaced on social media, with Shade Okoya also in attendance

Shade Okoya, wife of Nigerian billionaire Razaq Okoya, has taken to social media to share the exciting news of her husband's son's wedding, posting a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The businesswoman and socialite kept her message warm but brief, captioning the photo "Congratulations to the newest couple @idrisokoya" as she publicly celebrated the union of Idris Okoya.

Billionaire wife Shade Okoya congratulates her husband's son on his wedding. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

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Idris got married to a lady identified as Rukoyah, as a clip from their wedding was also shared online.

The celebration comes after a man claiming to be billionaire Okoya's first child made headlines after a trending video and an apology letter surfaced online, in which he appealed for reconciliation after reportedly being estranged from the family for close to 40 years.

Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya became the talk of social media after footage of her at a recent event captured a moment many did not expect from someone of her status.

The wife of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya was seen moving through an event venue and kneeling before elderly women in attendance.

A screenshot of Shade Okoya's message to her billionaire husband's son is below:

Video from billionaire Okoya's son's wedding surfaces online. Credit shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

A video from Idris Okoya's wedding is below:

Okoya's sons at prestigious social club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

The induction was marked by a symbolic bow and the presentation of official sashes, signifying their transition into the elite circle of the historic institution.

Source: Legit.ng