President Tinubu's support group, City Boy Movement, released a formal statement mourning the death of gospel minister Toluwanisings

The group identified the late singer by his full name, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, and extended condolences to his wife and Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry

City Boy Movement called on the public to respect the family's privacy as they grieve the loss

President Bola Tinubu's support group, the City Boy Movement, has released a formal statement mourning the passing of gospel music minister Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings.

The statement, signed by O'tega Ogra, Deputy Director-General of Media, Communications and Public Affairs for the group, was posted to Instagram on Friday, October 16, 2026, marking the organisation's public acknowledgement of the gospel singer's death.

Tinubu’s support group pens tribute to late singer Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwansings/abat

Source: Instagram

City Boy Movement pays tribute to Toluwanisings

In the statement, the group described Toluwanisings as a man of faith whose music and ministry left a lasting impression on the gospel community. The City Boy Movement extended its heartfelt condolences to the singer's wife, his immediate family, and the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry, recognising the deep sense of loss they carry.

The group also praised his contributions to worship and described his life as one of genuine inspiration to those around him. Ogra, writing on behalf of the organisation, offered prayers for God's comfort over the family and the broader gospel music community during what he called a difficult season of grief.

Beyond paying tribute, the City Boy Movement urged the public to respect the family's need for space and dignity, asking that their privacy be respected in the wake of the tragic news.

Tinubu’s support group remembers Toluwanisings with tribute. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mourners gathered at Toluwanisings' Ibadan residence following the news of his sudden death.

City Boy Movement's statement about Toluwanisings' death is below:

Reactions as Tinubu's support group mourn Toluwanisings

The post drew an outpouring of grief in the Instagram comments, with several users expressing sadness over the singer's sudden passing.

@loftyjerry wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace 🙏"

@thekezyman commented:

"My condolences"

@mr.dayo_ and @aminukehinde9 also reacted with tearful emojis, reflecting the sombre mood among those who came across the tribute.

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng