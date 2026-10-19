Malaysia's Immigration Department issues Entry Permits as the highest privilege granted by the government to foreign nationals

The Malaysian entry permit allows eligible foreigners to live in Malaysia legally with no time limit attached to their stay

The government listed four specific categories of foreigners who can apply, including spouses and children of Malaysian citizens

Malaysia's Immigration Department has outlined four categories of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for an Entry Permit, a document that grants the holder the right to live in the country without any time restriction.

The Entry Permit is described by the Immigration Department of Malaysia as the highest privilege the Malaysian government can extend to a foreigner.

Malaysia lists 4 categories of foreigners eligible for entry permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once issued, it allows the holder to enter and reside in the country legally on a permanent basis. However, the department notes that the permit can be revoked if the conditions tied to it are breached.

Who can apply for Malaysia's entry permit?

According to the Immigration Department, applications for permanent residence fall under four distinct categories.

1. The first covers the wife of a Malaysian citizen.

2. The second covers the husband of a Malaysian citizen.

3. The third category applies to children of Malaysian citizens who are under 18 years of age.

4. The fourth and final category is open to fully foreign nationals who do not hold any of the above familial ties to Malaysia.

What Malaysia entry permit means for foreigners

Unlike standard visas or temporary passes, which come with expiry dates and renewal requirements, the Entry Permit carries no fixed duration. This makes it a significantly more stable option for foreigners seeking long-term residency in Malaysia.

The permit is processed and issued by the Immigration Department of Malaysia, the official government body responsible for overseeing the movement and legal status of foreign nationals in the country.

Foreign nationals interested in applying are advised to review the specific requirements tied to their applicable category, as eligibility conditions differ across the four groups.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng