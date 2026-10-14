Kizz Daniel opened up about his struggles with socialising in a candid podcast interview with media personality Adesope

The Buga crooner admitted he lost his social skills after spending a long time in a world he had built inside his head

Kizz Daniel revealed he sometimes needed a drink before going out just to cope with being around people

Nigerian Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel has made a surprising confession about his personal life, admitting that socialising does not come naturally to him and that he has struggled with it for years.

The singer made the revelation during a candid sit-down interview with media personality Adesope on the Afrobeats Podcast, where he spoke openly about a side of himself rarely seen by the public.

Kizz Daniel makes revelation about the challenges of celebrity life. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

How Kizz Daniel lost his social skills

According to the "Buga" hitmaker, the struggle began after he spent a long period living largely within himself.

He explained that retreating into a world he had created in his mind left him ill-equipped to connect with people when he eventually re-emerged, having lost weight and begun taking better care of his appearance.

"I lost all forms of social skills because you kept that for a long time," he said. "I don't know how to communicate. People still talk about the fact that Kizz Daniel never goes out. I don't know how to socialise with people."

The singer went on to describe the lengths he would go to simply to manage his discomfort in social situations. He revealed that before stepping out with his team, he would sometimes need a moment alone in the car to prepare himself mentally, and would occasionally have a shot of alcohol just to get through the evening.

"I used to tell my team before we get probably, we packed, we're going out and we're still in the car. I said, okay, you know what? Just give me one shot to be able to cope," he admitted.

Fans react to Kizz Daniel's confession

The admission has sparked widespread conversation online, with many fans expressing surprise that someone who commands sold-out crowds and radiates confidence on stage could quietly battle with something as basic as everyday social interaction.

Kizz Daniel speaks honestly about the challenges of being a superstar. Credit: @kizzdaniels

Source: Instagram

For many observers, it offered a rare and humanising look at the realities behind celebrity life.

Kizz Daniel is one of Nigeria's most streamed artists, known for hits including "Buga," "Lie," and "Flex. His openness about mental and social challenges adds a new dimension to how his fans understand the man behind the music.

Watch the full interview with Adesope on Instagram:

Kizz Daniel speaks about his weakness

Legit.ng reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits. He noted that his habits include drinking to stupor, committing adultery, and that he smokes a lot. Not done, he told his fans that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

Source: Legit.ng