Fatai Okoya, who claims to be billionaire Okoya's first child, wrote an open letter appealing for reconciliation after more than four decades of estrangement

In the letter, Fatai admitted to previous failed attempts to reach his father, saying the pain of their separation had weighed heavily on him over the years

A separate video revealed the rift reportedly stemmed from Okoya's opposition to Fatai's first marriage, though this claim remains unverified

A man who identifies himself as the firstborn son of Nigerian billionaire industrialist Razaq Akanni Okoya has gone public with a heartfelt plea, asking his father to forgive him and reopen the door to their relationship after more than 40 years of silence.

Fatai Okoya addressed his appeal in an open letter that circulated online, signing it "Your First Child, Fatai Okoya." In the letter, he acknowledged that pride had kept him from speaking sooner and said the time had come to set it aside entirely.

Man claiming to be billionaire Okoya's son seeks reconciliation. Credit: razaqokoya/yeyekudi

Source: Instagram

"More than four decades have passed, and today, I write with a humble heart, putting aside all pride to say: Dad, I am truly sorry. Please, find it in your heart to forgive me," he wrote.

Fatai said the estrangement had caused him deep and lasting grief, and that he had made several earlier attempts to bridge the gap between them, none of which led anywhere.

"Over the years, I have tried to reach out and make peace because the pain of our separation and the precious years we have lost weigh heavily on my heart," he wrote, adding, "No matter what has happened, you remain my father, and I will forever be your first child."

Rather than dwelling on what was lost, he urged his father to focus on what remained possible.

"Dad, we cannot turn back the hands of time, but we can choose to make the years ahead different. Life is precious, time waits for no one, and I do not want us to lose any more opportunities to love, forgive and reconnect," he said.

Although Fatai repeatedly referenced past pain and differences in the letter, he did not spell out the specific cause of their falling out. However, in a separate live stream with content creator Yeyekudi that surfaced online on Sunday, October 19, Fatai claimed that the estrangement was rooted in the billionaire's opposition to his first marriage.

He ended his letter on a note of unconditional openness, saying he was willing to pursue reconciliation without conditions.

Man claiming to be billionaire Okoya's son seeks forgiveness to rebuild their bond after more than 40 years apart. Credit: razaqokoya

Source: Instagram

"Dad, please, let love speak louder than the pain of the past. Let forgiveness open a door that has been closed for far too long. I am ready to take that step with humility, sincerity and an open heart," he wrote. "I love you, Dad. I miss you, and deep down, I still long for the blessing of having my father back in my life. Please, let us begin again."

The letter drew a wave of reactions online, with some readers expressing sympathy for Fatai's situation while others raised questions about the circumstances behind the prolonged separation.

It is worth noting that the information available for this report does not independently establish Fatai's claim that he is Razaq Okoya's first child, and the identity of his mother has not been confirmed. Razaq Okoya had not publicly responded to the letter at the time of this report.

Video of billionaire Okoya's alleged first son apologising to him after 40 years is below:

Billionaire Okoya speaks about his children

Legit.ng reported that billionaire Okoya explained his plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

The billionaire businessman wants his younger children to learn the business early, so they do not repeat the mistakes made by some of their older siblings.

He stated that his children must acquire practical experience and discipline to ensure they secure the future of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Source: Legit.ng