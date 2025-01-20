Nigerian media personality Chude has come under fire for interviewing Lizzy Anjorin on his show, WithChude

Chude had shared a snippet of his interview with the Yoruba actress and businesswoman on social media, but many of his fans were not having it

They complained that Lizzy was a far cry from the calibre of people that he would usually invite on his show

Chude Jide-Onwo, a Nigerian media personality, has made it to the front line of blogs following a recent interview that he did.

The show with Chude is a non-controversial one, notable for interviewing top-notch celebrities who share their stories without holding back-the good, bad and ugly. However, comments swiftly turned around as social media users spotted Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin on the most recent episode of his show.

Media personality Chude gets dragged for interviewing Lizzy Anjorin. Credit: @chudeity, @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin, who recently suffered social media heat after she pronounced her husband the richest amongst the husbands of her colleagues, came on the show and spoke about her childhood and business.

The highlight was when she said she had been in business for over 40 years and had never had a fraud case. Her revelation did not sit well with online users who tagged her a liar. They ultimately expressed their displeasure with Chude for bringing Lizzy Anjorin on his show.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to Lizzy Anjorin's interview

Read some reactions below:

@ashipablog:

"You allegedly went through all that and there’s no sign of empathy in your dna you curse on little children with ease your story is fake stop your lies no one is believing your nonsense."

@euphrosa:

"@chudeity you can invite portable and dj chicken next because what is this crass downgrade😮."

@barbieken3455:

"She’s a bullyyyyy."

@ennypeach03:

"40years in business lenu omo 42years agama lizard 🦎 na inside womb she don Dey hustle."

@yemigold78:

"Did you invite Lizzy Anjorin?? Did she called to pay you for interview? I don't understand why she's afraid to mection Iyabo Ojo name."

@mr_okiks:

"Believe her at your own's risk."

@olubukolaowa:

"We are not buying your story."

@adeedolapo_:

"Chude really brought himself so low by associating with a nuisance."

@beadsbyudy:

"Meanwhile I used to love this lady, so much. Seeing her hustle, traveling out and all. Then she adopted the arike lady. Used to really enjoy watching her videos in her other shop then, comical and business mixed together was fun. But now it's curses,drama, shalayeing mixed with business. Doesn't add up. She's the clear example of you go low, I go lower."

Iyabo Ojo speaks on feud with Lizzy Anjorin

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo opened up about her life and growing up in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, on her show.

She stated the number of times she was violated as a female and the people she was not ready to forgive because of what they did to her.

The actress also spoke about her daughter and her lover and why she blessed their relationship in the video.

Source: Legit.ng