Ashabi Simple, one of Portable's baby mamas, went public with a new lover after their split and faced immediate backlash online

A fan urged Ashabi to focus on her children and warned she was moving too fast, citing the age of her last child

Ashabi Simple clapped back at the unsolicited advice in a video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Ashabi Simple, one of singer Portable's baby mamas, has pushed back hard against critics who dragged her for going public with a new lover after her split from the Zazoo crooner.

The mother of two initially set tongues wagging when she shared a post flaunting her new partner, sparking a wave of criticism from followers who felt she was moving on too quickly.

Reactions as Ashabi Simple fires back at fan who warned her against her relationship. Photo credit@ashabisimple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, 15 October 2026, she responded via a video on her Instagram page, calling out the culture of unsolicited advice that she says keeps women trapped.

In the video, she read out a comment sent to her by a fan identified as Luxuary Ewure, which said:

"Dont let the comment section fool you, this is not what you need now, dear, They go just dey use you and dump you dear. Face your work and take care of your children. Everything no be man man, you get sense at all, haba. Your last born even never reach 4 years."

Ashabi Simple trends over her post about her new lover. Photo credit@ashabisimple

Source: Instagram

Ashabi Simple's candid response

Far from staying quiet, Ashabi argued that comments like that are exactly what push women to abandon their own happiness and shrink into shadows of themselves. She questioned the logic behind the warning, pointing out that her former partner was not deceased.

"Did my husband die? It is only the dead they give such respect. If that is what makes you happy, go for it. You are telling a grown woman in her 30s they will use her. The only thing I will not allow is to lose myself. I have two beautiful kids, So the people in the past did not use me? Ladies, do you. Ladies do you, if you are in a relationship and it didnt work, leave; don't die there," she said.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about critics:

Fans Show Support for Ashabi Simple

Supporters rallied behind Ashabi Simple in the comments section of her post.

@pappycr_ wrote:

"Worry less beautiful, we've got long way to go."

@imole0524 commented:

"Let them talk,,God is with you love."

@mercy__1205 said:

"I love your lashes so cute"

@kaybeebeddings reacted:

"Hope the person press you money after the advice."

@olabeesee_baby wrote:

"Na that your happiness dey pain them, and they never see anything…… love u jare"

@ogbodehappiness shared:

"Na once you go know when a woman is well love, you are more calm now it's your world girl so do whatever rocks it, your hair is very pretty"

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry had made a video in which she called out her estranged baby's father, Portable.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng