Isaac Fayose publicly called out Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, over an alleged money request

Fayose said he had been asking Nigerians to drop their account numbers for a chance to receive ₦1 million

The former governor alleged that APC supporters, including Olayinka, submitted their bank details despite backing the ruling party

Former Ekiti State governor's younger brother Isaac Fayose has stirred fresh controversy after publicly calling out Lere Olayinka, who serves as Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, claiming the aide submitted his bank account details seeking money.

The drama unfolded in the context of Fayose's widely discussed initiative, where he invited members of the public to drop their bank account numbers for a chance to receive ₦1 million.

Reactions as Isaac Fayose claims he sent Lere Olayinka ₦1million, says APC supporters are hungry. Photo credit@isaacfayose/@lereolayinka

Source: Instagram

According to Fayose, the exercise drew an unexpected crowd, including supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose's claim against Olayinka

The businessman alleged that Olayinka was among those who sent over their account details, and that he went ahead and transferred ₦1 million to him.

Fayose used the episode as ammunition to make a broader political point about the state of the economy under the current administration.

Isaac Fayose speaks about APC members, slams critics. Photo credit@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

"I told people to drop their account numbers for 1 million and APC supporters are also dropping their accounts. Wike's SA, Lere Olayinka also dropped his account number and I sent 1M Naira to him. This is to show that APC supporters are hungry. They're all supporting this govt but still hungry," he said.

His remarks about Lere Olayinka were clearly aimed at drawing a contrast between the public loyalty APC backers profess to the government and what he described as their private financial desperation.

Here is the Instagram video of Isaac Fayose speaking about Lere Olayinka and APC members:

Reactions to Fayose's claims

The comments section quickly filled up with Nigerians weighing in on both the political jab and the broader economic reality it pointed to.

@sparkg_lifestyle wrote: "Na wa oo"

@isawbash said:

"Normally every Nigerian is hungry forget packaging and tendency to manipulate."

@lionwiththegun reacted:

" hungry dey catch all of us make we no lie."

@mr3g_tv commented:

"You waste the money sir give it to us to need it rather than using it to prove a point that doesn't make sense "

@ebuka0140 wrote:

"I no know why Tinubu and him vice no dey enter helicopter together."

@iam_muskyheritage said:

"And this man think say that lere go broke, person wey Dey work with Wike, nah content be thi"

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia State, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return, as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

Source: Legit.ng