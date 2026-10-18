The Nigerian Air Force runs 13 secondary schools nationwide that offer rigorous, military-inspired academics. This article covers all 13 schools, their fee structures, admission requirements, and how to apply through the official NAFEC portal.

Young Air Force girls during training.Photo: @nigerianairforce (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nigeria has 13 Air Force secondary schools: two military schools in Jos and 11 Comprehensive/Secondary Schools nationwide.

Admission is open to all Nigerian children aged 11–13 , not only children of Air Force personnel.

, not only children of Air Force personnel. Applicants submit applications online via the NAFEC portal.

The application scratch card costs ₦3,000 .

. Estimated annual fees range from ₦100,000 to ₦300,000 per session, depending on the school and student type.

About Air Force secondary schools in Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conceived the idea to establish an educational cell in the early 1970s when it realised the need to provide continuous education for its personnel and their dependants. In November 1975, NAF established the Department of Education under the Directorate of Administration.

The department operated until the NAF Establishment was implemented from 1981–1985, when the Directorate of Education (DOEDN) was established on 6 June 1984.

The Nigerian Air Force now runs 20 NAF primary schools and 13 secondary schools, including Air Force Military School Jos, Air Force Girls Comprehensive School Jos, and 11 Air Force Comprehensive/Secondary Schools across the country.

All schools follow the Nigerian secondary curriculum, leading to BECE in JSS3 and WASSCE/NECO in SS3.

How many Air Force secondary schools are there in Nigeria?

There are 13 NAF secondary schools in total, covering boys-only, girls-only, and mixed boarding schools, plus day-school campuses in Lagos, Rivers, and Benue. The table below lists every school and its type:

School Type State Air Force Military School (AFMS) Jos Boys-only boarding Plateau Air Force Girls Comprehensive School Jos Girls-only boarding Plateau Air Force Girls Comprehensive School (AFGCS) Abuja Girls-only boarding FCT Air Force Comprehensive School (AFCS) Kaduna Mixed boarding Kaduna AFCS Ibadan Mixed boarding Oyo AFCS Uyo Mixed boarding Akwa Ibom AFCS Enugu Mixed boarding Enugu AFCS Yola Mixed boarding Adamawa AFCS Kano Mixed boarding Kano Air Force Secondary School (AFSS) Ikeja Mixed day Lagos AFSS Shasha Mixed day Lagos AFSS Port Harcourt Mixed day Rivers AFSS Makurdi Mixed day Benue

Where is the Nigerian Air Force Military School located?

The Air Force Military School (AFMS) is a military and academic institution in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. Established on 18 September 1980, the school has graduated over 3,794 junior airmen as of August 2022.

The school provides both normal secondary school education and military training to Nigerian boys aged around 11 to 17 years. Students study subjects like mathematics, physics, geography, and French, and also receive training in military weaponry and tactics.

Nigerian Air Force secondary school fees

Nigerian Air Force secondary school fees vary by school, class level, and whether the student is a fresher or a returning student. Additional charges may apply for boarding, uniforms, books, medical services, and other compulsory items.

Boarding students typically pay higher fees than day students because of accommodation and meal costs.

Fees for freshers vs. returning students

Nigerian Air Force secondary school fees for freshers are generally higher than for returning students because new students pay several one-time admission charges. Parents should budget approximately the following amounts:

Student category Estimated fees per session Freshers (new intake) ₦180,000 – ₦350,000 Returning students ₦100,000 – ₦250,000

These figures are estimates. The actual fees are communicated to successful candidates by each school during admission.

Fees by school (boarding and day)

The following are estimated tuition fees for key campuses, per session:

School Boarding students (₦) Day students (₦) AFCS Ibadan 150,000 – 250,000 80,000 – 150,000 AFCS Enugu 150,000 – 250,000 80,000 – 150,000 AFCS Kano 150,000 – 250,000 80,000 – 150,000 AFCS Uyo 150,000 – 250,000 80,000 – 150,000 AFGCS Abuja 150,000 – 250,000 80,000 – 150,000

Note: These are third-party estimates. Always confirm current fees directly with the school or via airforce.mil.ng.

Additional charges (not included above)

The following mandatory and optional charges apply on top of tuition:

Examination fee: ₦10,000 – ₦20,000 (mandatory)

₦10,000 – ₦20,000 (mandatory) Uniform fee: ₦15,000 – ₦30,000 (mandatory)

₦15,000 – ₦30,000 (mandatory) PTA levy: ₦5,000 – ₦15,000 (mandatory)

₦5,000 – ₦15,000 (mandatory) Medical fee: ₦5,000 – ₦10,000 (mandatory)

₦5,000 – ₦10,000 (mandatory) Textbooks and learning materials: ₦20,000 – ₦40,000 (mandatory)

₦20,000 – ₦40,000 (mandatory) Boarding/hostel maintenance: ₦30,000 – ₦50,000 (mandatory for boarders)

₦30,000 – ₦50,000 (mandatory for boarders) Sports and extracurricular: ₦10,000 – ₦20,000 (optional)

Admission requirements

Admission is open to all Nigerian children, not only NAF wards. Candidates must be aged 11–13, have finished primary six, and pass the entrance exam set by the Nigerian Air Force Examination Centre (NAFEC).

The full list of requirements, as published on the NAFEC portal, is:

Applicants must be between 11 and 13 years of age. Must have completed primary six or be in its final term. Applicants must upload their NIN slip as part of the online application. Must sit for and pass the NAFEC entrance examination. Must be medically fit. For military personnel's children — SVC ID card and NAF POR/NA Part 2 Order/NN Letter from NAVSEC are required.

How to apply: step-by-step

Visit the portal — Go to nafec.org.ng/sec to start a new application. Purchase the scratch card — Buy the application scratch card (₦3,000) to access the application form. Fill in the form — Enter your child's personal details and upload the required documents, including the NIN slip. Choose a school — Select your preferred NAF secondary school from the list on the portal. Submit and print — Submit the completed form and print the examination slip for your child. Sit the entrance exam — The exam is held on a Saturday in May or June each year. The exact date appears on the printed exam slip.

The entrance examination

The Nigerian Air Force Directorate of Education, Nigerian Air Force Examination Centre (NAFEC), announces the entrance examination dates for Air Force Comprehensive Schools (AFCS), Air Force Secondary Schools (AFSS), and Air Force Girls Comprehensive School Abuja (AFGCS) each academic session.

Cut-off marks vary depending on candidates' performance and available spaces in each school. However, the minimum cut-off mark is usually 50% for junior secondary level.

Where to find the admission list

Once results are processed, the lists of successful candidates for admission into JSS1 are published. Candidates can view the lists at any NAF Secondary School or online through the official Nigerian Air Force website.

According to the NAF, candidates can check the interview lists at any Air Force Secondary School or online through the Nigerian Air Force's official platforms, including www.airforce.mil.ng and the Nigerian Air Force Education Command website.

For the 2026/2027 session, successful candidates can collect their letters of admission from their school of choice from 11 September 2026, with academic activities resuming on 21 September 2026 for both boarding and day students.

FAQs

How many Air Force secondary schools are there in Nigeria?

The Nigerian Air Force operates 13 secondary schools: Air Force Military School Jos, Air Force Girls Comprehensive School Jos, and 11 Air Force Comprehensive/Secondary Schools across different states. These schools span from Lagos and Port Harcourt to Kano and Yola.

How much are Air Force secondary school fees in Nigeria?

Fees vary by school and whether the student is a boarder or a day student. Tuition generally ranges from ₦100,000 to ₦300,000 per session. Freshers pay more due to one-off admission charges. Always confirm the current fee schedule directly with your child's preferred school.

Can a child with no Air Force parent attend these schools?

Yes. Any Nigerian child aged 11–13 who has completed primary six is eligible to apply. You do not need to have a parent in the Air Force. Selection is based on merit in the NAFEC entrance examination.

What is the Nigerian Air Force secondary school entrance examination?

The NAFEC entrance examination is a merit-based test the Nigerian Air Force Examination Centre administers annually. NAFEC announces the entrance examination dates for AFCS, AFSS, and AFGCS schools each academic session. The exam is typically held on a Saturday in May or June, and the results determine which candidates are shortlisted for interviews.

Where can I check the Air Force secondary school admission list?

All NAF Secondary Schools publish the lists of successful candidates, and the Nigerian Air Force's official websites are www.airforce.mil.ng and www.nafec.org.ng. The Air Force also advises candidates to use the portal's result checker to verify their examination results.

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Source: Legit.ng