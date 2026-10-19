Segun Showunmi pushed back hard at a journalist who raised questions about his wife's recent transfer within INEC ahead of the 2027 elections

INEC redeployed Oluyemi Titilayo Adeyemi-Showunmi from her role as Lagos Admin Secretary to head Electoral Operations

Showunmi's APC campaign council membership was cited by the journalist as a possible reason for his wife's redeployment

Segun Showunmi has fired back at a journalist who suggested that the redeployment of his wife, Oluyemi Titilayo Adeyemi-Showunmi, within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a reward tied to his involvement in the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

INEC recently moved Adeyemi-Showunmi from her position as Lagos State Administrative Secretary to head Electoral Operations, a development that drew scrutiny given her husband's political associations.

Segun Showunmi rejects the claim that his wife's promotion in INEC was politically motivated Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Showunmi defends his wife

Asked by a journalist whether the transfer amounted to a reward for his inclusion in the APC campaign council, Showunmi rejected the suggestion with visible anger.

He said:

"I take exception to that nonsense. Don't you dare say that about me. Reward who? Reward who? That's a civil servant. She's a level 17 officer and has worked in INEC all of her life. She was Lagos State admin secretary — didn't Peter Obi win there in 2023?"

Showunmi's remarks pointed to his wife's long service record within INEC as evidence that her career trajectory was independent of any political consideration. He also cited the 2023 Lagos result, where Peter Obi of the Labour Party won, as proof that his wife had not previously used her position to benefit any particular political interest.

Background on the INEC redeployment

Adeyemi-Showunmi is described as a career civil servant who has spent her working life within INEC. Her elevation to head Electoral Operations places her in a more prominent operational role as the commission begins preparations for the 2027 general elections, a context that intensified questions about the timing of her redeployment.

Showunmi's membership of the APC campaign council had already placed him in a politically sensitive position, making the overlap with his wife's INEC role a subject of public interest.

See the video of his interview on X here:

Showunmi speaks on Buhari's son's campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, has got Nigerians talking after his posters to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections emerged.

A PDP chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, who reacted by sharing the former president's son in his political endeavours, has got Nigerians talking.

The PDP chieftain in his post had wished Yusuf Buhari well as he stepped into politics and prayed that God should make the people support him.

Source: Legit.ng