Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published the categories of foreign nationals barred from family reunification in the country

The restrictions target sponsors holding specific permit types, including seasonal employment, traineeships, and voluntary service permits

It is noteworthy that a spouse cannot be granted a family reunification permit if the sponsor's other spouse already holds one

Hungary has released official guidance naming nine categories of foreign nationals whose family members cannot be granted a residence permit for family reunification, and this applies in 2026.

The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published the information on its official website, setting out the exact permit types that disqualify a sponsor from bringing family members to live with them in Hungary.

Hungary names nine groups of foreigners barred from family reunification. Photo credit: NurPhoto

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Hungary: 9 permit types that block family reunification

According to the official guidance, a family reunification permit cannot be issued to the relatives of a third-country national who:

1. Does not hold a residence permit for the purpose of guest self-employment for at least one year.

2. Holds a residence permit for the purpose of seasonal employment.

3. Holds a residence permit for the purpose of employment for the purpose of investment.

4. Holds a residence permit for the purpose of employment.

5. Holds a residence permit for guest workers.

6. Is a holder of a White Card.

7. Holds a residence permit for the purpose of studies, including the purpose of seeking a job or starting a business, or training.

8. Holds a residence permit for the purpose of traineeship.

9. Holds a residence permit for the purpose of voluntary service.

Hungary: Additional rule on spouses

Beyond the permit-type restrictions, the authority added a specific rule covering spousal situations. A spouse of a sponsor cannot receive a family reunification permit if the sponsor's other spouse already holds a residence visa or a residence permit issued on the same grounds.

The guidance makes clear that family reunification in Hungary is reserved for sponsors who hold more stable, long-term residence status, such as those on guest self-employment permits valid for at least a year.

Short-term, work-focused, or study-based permit holders do not meet the threshold required to sponsor family members under Hungarian immigration law.

Foreign nationals planning to relocate to Hungary are advised to confirm their permit category against the official list before making arrangements for family members to follow.

Legit.ng reported that Hungary had shared six categories of foreigners eligible to get its permanent residency.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hungary had listed five conditions that foreigners must meet to become citizens of the country.

Residency requirement for Hungarian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary had explained how long foreigners must reside in the country to be eligible for citizenship.

The requirement is set out in Section 4(1)(a) of Hungary's nationality law, which governs the conditions under which non-Hungarian citizens may be granted citizenship upon request.

This means gaps in residency could affect an applicant's eligibility, making uninterrupted presence in the country a key factor in the process.

Source: Legit.ng