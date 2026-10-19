The Media Council of Kenya announced the passing of veteran broadcast journalist Anderson Kalu, describing it as a profound loss

Kalu built a distinguished career spanning KBC in the 1980s before relocating to South Africa to join SABC's Radio External Service in 1995

Colleagues and fans remembered the broadcaster as a gifted on-air voice and a dedicated mentor who shaped younger journalists

Kenya's media community is in mourning following the death of Anderson Kalu, a broadcaster whose distinctive voice defined Kenyan airwaves for an entire generation.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) broke the news in a condolence message published on Monday, 19 October, honouring Kalu as "a giant of the airwaves" and noting that his death represented "a profound loss to the media fraternity in Kenya and beyond."

Tears and tributes as veteran KBC broadcaster Anderson Kalu passes away. UGC

Source: Instagram

Anderson Kalu's Journey at KBC

Kalu took his first steps in broadcasting during the 1980s as a news writer at the Voice of Kenya. He steadily climbed the ranks, eventually becoming a Senior Information Officer and one of KBC's most recognisable Kiswahili news anchors.

He held that position from 1989 to April 1993, and audiences from that era have recalled his voice as a staple of their daily lives.

Three Decades at SABC

In June 1995, Kalu made the move to South Africa, joining the South African Broadcasting Corporation's Radio External Service.

Over the next three decades, he worked as a principal announcer and producer, delivering news programmes in both English and Kiswahili to listeners across the continent.

His legacy stretched well beyond his on-air work. Colleagues consistently described him as a generous and committed mentor who invested his time in nurturing the next generation of journalists entering the newsroom.

The MCK extended its condolences to Kalu's family, friends, and everyone across the media fraternity who worked alongside him at either broadcaster.

"The Final Broadcast... we honour a giant of the airwaves," the council wrote in its tribute, adding that his contributions to journalism on the continent would not be forgotten.

Tributes flood social media following the death of veteran broadcaster Anderson Kalu. Creit: UGC

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng