Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey announced Day 22 of the Hallelujah Challenge, scheduled for October 26

The edition includes a 24-hour fasting and prayer session, stirring strong reactions online

Participants are also asked to dress as their miracle and send videos to Nathaniel Bassey's Instagram page

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has announced a key date for the October edition of the viral Hallelujah Challenge, revealing that Day 22 is set for October 26 and will include a 24-hour fasting and prayer session.

The announcement was shared on the official Hallelujah Challenge social media page on Monday, October 13, 2026, and has already generated significant buzz among followers of the faith-driven movement.

Hallelujah Challenge participants have been given a creative task for Day 22.

Source: Instagram

What Is the Hallelujah Challenge

The Hallelujah Challenge is a viral Christian social media movement inspired by Nathaniel Bassey. Participants dress up as their "miracle," meaning their desired outcome or answered prayer, and share photos and videos online, typically under the hashtag #HallelujahChallenge. The initiative has attracted a large community of believers across Africa and beyond.

For this edition's Day 22, participants are required to record themselves dressed as their miracle and send the videos directly to Nathaniel Bassey's Instagram page.

While the "Dress Your Miracle" concept has long been a fan favourite, it is the inclusion of a full 24-hour fast that has got people talking. Many followers responded with a mix of excitement, concern, and humour.

Reactions as Nathaniel Bassey announces 24-hour fasting for dress your miracle day. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The video of Nathaniel Bassey speaking about 'dress like your miracle day' is below:

Reactions to update about Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Facebook; read them below:

@Pretty Queen commented:

"24hours fasting and prayer 🙆🙆🙆🙆 Oh chimmm 😆"

@Hon Peace Anigala raised a practical question:

"That means the fasting is going to start from 25th right?"

@Kasonde Hadassah Bwali asked about exceptions:

"What of those who are Pregnant, can they fast as well?"

@Jenny Vit Gold sought clarification on how strict the fast would be:

"Pls is it a dry fasting? We can take water right?"

Perhaps the most relatable response came from @Preshy Treasure, who wrote:

"God have not tried the 24 hours fasting before oo😭😭 but I will subdue this flesh if that is what it's takes to stay full connected on that day."

The questions around the fasting rules reflect a genuine eagerness to participate correctly, with many determined to commit to the full day regardless of the challenge involved.

Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.

In the clip, the young lady was showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge.

She was ministering, and many were delighted by her inspiring words. Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration, showering praise on the gospel singer.

Source: Legit.ng