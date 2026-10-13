A fan known as Mz Keji listed Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson as her second prayer request at the Hallelujah Challenge

The shipper vowed to 'help them spiritually' after the two actors played a couple in a romantic movie but never dated in real life

The post sparked a wave of reactions from fans who are equally invested in seeing the Nollywood besties become a couple

A devoted fan has decided that prayers, not petitions, are the way to get Nollywood actors Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson together and she has taken the matter straight to God via the Hallelujah Challenge.

The fan, known on Instagram as mz_keji26, shared a post on Monday, October 12, 2026, tagging both the actors on their Instagram accounts, announcing that their names had been added as the second prayer request in her journal for the popular Christian prayer event, led by gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey.

Reactions as fan takes Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson's case to Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit@bimboademoye/@bankyw

Source: Instagram

"_timini Your name and bimboademoye has been added as number two prayer request in my Journal for Hallelujah Challenge Naso I go dey wave am to God of P.Nathaniel Bassey," she wrote, adding with humour: "As una two no gree make the movie a reality I go help una spiritually. Una go become The second Wellingtons by fire by force."

Bimbo Ademoye: The 'Wellingtons' reference explained

The reference to the "Wellingtons" is drawn directly from *M30W*, a romantic Nollywood film in which Timini Egbuson played a character named Wellington.

In the film, he and Bimbo Ademoye portrayed a couple, and fans have since hoped their on-screen chemistry would translate into real life. The two actors are close friends in real life, which has only fuelled the shipping further.

Bimbo Ademoye trend over action taken by fan about her. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Mz Keji's post struck a nerve with fellow shippers and fans alike, many of whom flooded the comments section with their own reactions.

Here is the Instagram post about Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson:

Fans react to the post about Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@adefunkeomotayomi commented:

"Blood of Jesus oooo"

@folu.aurelia06 wrote:

"And his name was Wellington in M30W."

@jamesonotse shared:

"We can't call upon the name of God for this matter and end up in shame ...never @bimboademoye @_timini."

@houseof_savvy_ reacted:

"Them don carry my favs name go drop for hallelujah challenge alter"

Bimbo Ademoye's mother visits her on location

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye was left emotional after her mother surprised her with a visit to her movie location on her own birthday. The heartwarming moment saw actor Deyemi Okanlawon and other cast members celebrate the woman, while fellow actor Timini Egbuson warmly greeted her.

The unexpected visit quickly caught attention, with fans gushing over the striking resemblance between the actress and her mother.

Taking to social media, Ademoye expressed her love and appreciation for her mum, sharing her excitement over the special gesture.

Source: Legit.ng