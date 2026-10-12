Nigerian singer Seyi Shodimu took to Instagram to mourn the passing of his close friend DJ Exmax, whose real name is Chris Adeniyi

DJ Exmax was celebrated as a legendary figure in the DMV Nigerian party scene and an early pioneer of the global Afrobeats movement

Friends, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with tributes, describing the late DJ as a man with a generous heart

Nigerian singer Seyi Shodimu has broken his silence on the loss of his close friend and fellow entertainer DJ Exmax, whose real name is Chris Adeniyi, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

In the caption of his post, Shodimu wrote:

Reactions as Nigerian singer Seyi Shodimu mourns death of DJ Exmax Chris Adeniyi. Photo credit@seyishodimu

Source: Instagram

"Still hard to believe you're gone, Chris Adeniyi @legendarydjexmax. Life is truly unpredictable. You will be missed, and your memory will live on. Rest well, my brother."

DJ Exmax's legacy in Afrobeats

Tributes from colleagues, friends, and family began pouring in on 12 October 2026, reflecting the deep impact Chris Adeniyi had on those who knew him.

Seyi Shodimu mourns death of DJ Exmax Chris Adeniyi. Photo credit@seyishodimu

Source: Instagram

He was widely regarded as a legendary figure in the entertainment world, particularly for his contributions to the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) Nigerian party scene and his role as an early pioneer in shaping the global Afrobeats movement alongside other key figures.

Members of the music community expressed profound shock at his sudden departure, with many describing him as a warm and generous individual whose presence behind the turntables left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to experience it.

Here is the Instagram post made by the singer about his friend:

Fans react to DJ Exmax's death

Social media users paid their respects across platforms, with many expressing disbelief about the late disc jockey. Here are some of the comments:

@godsadopted wrote:

"DJX may your soul rest in peace."

@adxartquake shared:

"Hmm I can't never get out of this."

@naijawriter reacted:

"Oh my goodness, Xmas!!!!"

@ladylaide commented:

"You'll be missed."

@akarotimi wrote:

"Ye! Olorun oo. Baba ijebu with the gentle voice. Rest in peace DJ Xmas"

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng also reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng