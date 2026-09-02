October Hallelujah Challenge: Nathaniel Bassey Hints at Special Night With Message to Tanzania
- Gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey reached out to Tanzania with a hopeful message about the upcoming October Hallelujah Challenge edition
- Bassey acknowledged that limited flight options could complicate plans for a special night in the East African country
- Tanzanian fans flooded the comments with excitement, with one user revealing they had dreamt about this moment years before
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Gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has set social media ablaze after hinting that Tanzania could be on the itinerary for a special night during the October edition of the Hallelujah Challenge.
In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, Bassey addressed his Tanzanian followers directly, expressing a desire to bring one of the Hallelujah Challenge nights to the East African nation. He noted, however, that logistics remained a hurdle, writing that "the flight options are limited."
In a caption comment beneath the post, he softened the suspense slightly, saying,
"If we find something that works, we might just be with you one of the nights in October."
October Edition of the Hallelujah Challenge
The October edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, themed "The Lord Reigns," is scheduled to run from October 5 to October 30, 2026, wrapping up with a Hallelujah Festival on October 30. It follows the February edition, titled "The Mercy Edition," which ran from February 9 to February 28, 2026.
A possible Tanzania night would mark a notable moment for the prayer and worship movement, which has steadily grown its footprint across Africa and beyond.
Nathaniel Bassey's post about the October Hallelujah Challenge is below:
Tanzania Responds to Nathaniel Bassey
Fans in Tanzania were quick to react on Instagram, with excitement pouring into the comments section.
@dr.ipyana wrote:
"We are ready to host you man of God"
@werabtz_ shared:
"It came to me as a dream that one day Pastor @nathanielblow @hallelujahchallengelive will come and do Hallelujah Challenge in Tanzania 2025 February Hallelujah Challenge I had this dream."
@_whitneymuniss commented:
"What a night that one will be. Thank You JESUS in advance 🙌!"
@rehema_masulu said:
"Tanzania is ready In Jesus mighty name 🙏"
@jojoleenstore wrote:
"Wow,wow this is amaizing news,may God make a way,we are happy you have remembered us Pastor Nath @nathanielblow"
@essy_somi added a humorous touch:
"Tanzania you better mean Arusha @nathanielblow please! Dar is crowded we need space to sing Tobechukwu in peace😂😂"
Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.
In the clip, the young lady was showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge.
She was ministering, and many were delighted by her inspiring words. Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration, showering praise on the gospel singer.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng