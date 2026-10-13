Rev Ezekiel Dachomo responded to widespread backlash over a viral video showing him praying for President Bola Tinubu's administration

VDM had called out the cleric for praying for a government he previously criticised over insecurity in Plateau state

Dachomo insisted his prayer was not for Tinubu's success but against electoral manipulation and injustice

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo has broken his silence on a viral clip that captured him praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government, pushing back hard against those who claimed it showed unconditional support for the administration.

The cleric came under scrutiny after activist VDM called him out publicly, pointing out the apparent contradiction between his earlier, persistent criticism of the Tinubu government over insecurity in Plateau state and the widely circulated prayer video.

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo clarifies that his viral prayer for President Bola Tinubu's administration was against electoral manipulation, not an endorsement. Photo credit@revezkeiledachom/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Reverend Dachomo clarifies intention behind viral prayer video

In a new video posted on Monday, October 12, 2026, Dachomo made clear that his prayer was neither an endorsement nor a change of heart.

He said his heart's desire was for Nigerians to "live as before, without fear of intimidation," and to love and protect one another, values he insisted drove his visit to Tinubu's campaign organisation.

The cleric also pushed back sharply at those portraying the prayer as a blessing for political success, asking pointedly: "Success of what? Success in doing fairness in the election?"

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo pushes back against claims that he had changed his stance on Tinubu's government following criticism over his viral prayer video. Photo credit@revezekieldachomo

Source: Instagram

His prayer, he explained, was directed against rigging and electoral manipulation, not in favour of any particular outcome.

"I pray that any evil spirit, any satanic spirit that is against this government that will try to raise talks that will rig the election, let it catch fire," he said in the clip.

Dachomo went further, warning those using his name for campaign purposes:

"Any person who is using my name in the wrong way for the campaign, you are very wicked to Tinubu. You evil men."

He also aimed what he described as biased actors in the political space, saying he does not pray for biased people and that his only wish for them is that they fail in their bias.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about his viral video:

Nigerians react to Rev Dachomo's clarification video

The video drew a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians responding with humour and scepticism.

@mimxx___:

"Them no give Baba him balance?"

@abdulrahman_eluu:

"This man don the fresh ooo."

@little_cent_1:

"Is like this man never see is balance oo"

@blck_jayson:

"Except he says he wasn't the one in that video, if he can't deny that then this has no meaning."

@mosesgrinna:

"Baba we don see your first and second update oo"

@udeh07:

"Let the thunder of distractions scatter them... I believe you Ezekiel."

@godstimeowegwem:

"Him don move from suite to agbada."

Cleric Dachomo responds to health rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev Dachomo reacted to widespread rumours about his health, dismissing claims that he is dead or close to death.

In a video shared online, the cleric addressed the speculations directly, saying he is very much alive despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The reaction followed growing public concern after a Plateau journalist, Masara Kim Usman, called on Christians in the state and across Nigeria to pray for Rev. Dachomo, whom he said was battling a relapse of a liver disease and might require urgent medical treatment abroad.

Source: Legit.ng