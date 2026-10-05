Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin stepped back from public ministry for weeks before making his confession on Instagram on Sunday, October 4, 2026

The Nigerian cleric admitted to carnal relationships with multiple women before his marriage, acknowledging his actions fell short of Christian standards

Pamilerin's public apology extended to his wife, family, church, and congregation, sparking a wave of reactions online

Nigerian cleric Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin has publicly confessed to engaging in bedroom activities and relationships with multiple women before his marriage, in a candid statement posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

The minister revealed he had spent several weeks away from public ministry and social media, using that period to reflect, seek counsel and come to terms with matters from his past before addressing them openly.

Reactions as Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin confesses to premarital bedroom relationships. Photo credit@apostlepamilerin

Source: Instagram

In his statement, Pamilerin acknowledged that although the relationships took place before he married, they were still inconsistent with the values of holiness, integrity and self-control he holds himself to as both a Christian and a Gospel minister.

Pamilerin's apology to family and church

The cleric directed his apology to several groups, beginning with the women involved, expressing remorse for any pain, disappointment or harm his actions may have caused them. He went on to apologise to his wife, his family, his church, his ministerial colleagues and the broader community that has looked to him for spiritual guidance.

Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin opens up about his past. Photo credit@apostlepamilerinadegoke

Source: Instagram

Rather than asking to be excused, Pamilerin requested prayers for the humility and courage to confront his past honestly, to make amends where possible, and to protect those affected by his choices.

"I am deeply sorry," he wrote, adding that his desire is for God to bring about genuine transformation in his life through the process."

Here is the Instagram post made by the cleric about his past:

Fans react to Pamilerin's confession

The post drew significant attention online, with many followers responding to the cleric's transparency.

@ore_olayemi wrote:

"I love this, May the Lord have mercy on you and strengthen you hmmmm restitution is not easy ooo it takes the grace of God"

@itsminfa commented:

"Until we see men of god as humans and that they can fall and regain themselves back we won't be expecting too much from men of God again."

@ologifoods shared:

"MAN of GOD... You're first a man , no one I repeat no one has the right to judge ... Let him who is without sin be the first to cast the stone May God forgive"

@lollipopskitchen1 wrote:

"Hmmm... Something is coming"

@goshenpersonalshopper said:

"JESUS has not come to condemn us but to save the world"

Doris Ogala claims she dated Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that actress Doris Ogala sparked reactions online after granting an interview in which she opened up about her alleged experiences and how she claimed to have met Pastor Chris Okafor.

In the recording, Ogala reportedly spoke about her encounters with the pastor, detailing what she said happened between them in the village and later in Lagos. She also mentioned specific places where she claimed they met, adding further details to her account.

The revelations left many viewers stunned, with social media users sharing their observations and discussing the claims made in the interview.

Source: Legit.ng