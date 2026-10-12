Dubai's government has releasedthe income and age requirements foreigners must meet to obtain a retirement visa, and this applies in 2026

Applicants aged 55 and above must show proof of property ownership, savings, or a steady annual income to qualify

The retirement visa opens access to Dubai's healthcare facilities and lifestyle opportunities for eligible foreign retirees

Dubai's government has disclosed that foreigners seeking to retire in the emirate must earn at least US$49,000 (approximately ₦80.3 million) per year to qualify for its retirement visa programme.

The Dubai government's official investment portal confirmed that the retirement visa is open to applicants aged 55 and above who can demonstrate sufficient financial standing.

Dubai explains how much money foreigners need to qualify for a retirement visa. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility is based on meeting one of three criteria: owning property in Dubai, holding adequate savings, or earning a minimum annual income of AED 180,000 (about US$49,000 or ₦80.3 million).

Who can apply for the Dubai retirement visa

The scheme targets older foreign nationals looking to relocate to Dubai on a long-term basis. Beyond the income threshold, applicants may also satisfy the financial requirement through property ownership or savings, giving prospective retirees more than one route to qualify.

The Dubai government described the visa as a gateway to relaxation, travel, and self-discovery, pointing to the emirate's world-class healthcare infrastructure as one of the key draws for retirees choosing Dubai over other destinations.

What Dubai retirement visa offers

Holders of the retirement visa gain the right to live in Dubai on a long-term basis, with access to the country's health facilities and lifestyle amenities.

The programme is part of a broader effort by Dubai authorities to attract high-value residents and position the city as a competitive destination for retirees from around the world.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had launched a website where people can search and apply for government jobs.

Dubai publishes income requirement for Green Residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared how much foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for its five-year Green Residence permit.

The General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) of Dubai published the eligibility conditions, confirming that the permit applies to workers whose occupations fall within the classification and standards approved by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Unlike standard work visas tied to a specific employer, the Green Residence Permit allows eligible skilled workers to live in Dubai without relying on a guarantor or an employer to sponsor their stay.

Source: Legit.ng