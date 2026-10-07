Members of Bishop David Oyedepo's church in Asaba, Delta State, took to the streets carrying placards over the dismissal of their pastor

The protesters alleged that board members with selfish interests were behind Pastor Jude's sack, insisting he did nothing wrong

Aggrieved congregants appealed to Bishop Oyedepo to reinstate the cleric or redeploy him to another branch rather than remove him from ministry entirely

Members of Bishop David Oyedepo's church in Asaba, Delta State, staged a peaceful street protest on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, demanding the reinstatement of their pastor, identified as Pastor Jude, after he was dismissed from his position.

Footage from the demonstration, which circulated on Instagram, showed congregants carrying placards and marching through the streets as they directed their appeal straight to the Bishop.

Reactions as Bishop Oyedepo's church members in Asaba protest sacking of Pastor Jude. Photo credit@davidoyedpeoministry

Source: Instagram

The protesters from the cleric's church maintained that Pastor Jude's removal was unjust, arguing that board members who engineered his sack were driven by personal interest rather than genuine concern for the church.

According to the demonstrators, those responsible for the decision did not appreciate his leadership and moved against him for selfish reasons.

Congregants appeal to Bishop Oyedepo

Several members who joined the protest spoke about how their lives had been positively transformed under Pastor Jude's ministry, describing his tenure as impactful and spiritually significant to many in the congregation.

Bishop Oyedepo trends over protests from church members. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministry

Source: Instagram

The aggrieved members called on Bishop Oyedepo to intervene, with one specific request standing out: they were not necessarily demanding he return to the same branch, but that he should not be cut off from active ministry altogether. Their appeal was for a redeployment, if not a full reinstatement, so that his pastoral work could continue elsewhere within the organisation.

Social media reacts to the protest

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@omo_afrika commented:

"No be GOD call am o, na Oyedope call am and him don sack am"

@d_for_dotun wrote:

"Pastor Jude must be a very good man."

@npg.001 reacted:

"Una still never wise "

@francaduke.dis shared:

"Make una gather change the church name and continue. The members are the owners."

@don_elclasico said:

"Rule number one: never outshine your master person wey call am don sack am."

@oluwatoyinobasanjo stated:

"Shi na today ni papa use his church for business you no meet up his demand monthly he will sack d pastor"

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

What the younger cleric did to Bishop Oyedepo generated a series of reactions among the fans who interpreted what took place at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng