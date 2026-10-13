Natasha Osawaru appeared in a viral video from the Edo State House of Assembly, where her name plaque showed no trace of the Idibia surname

The footage emerged weeks after Natasha unfollowed 2Baba on Instagram and skipped his 51st birthday celebration and album listening party

The name she used during plenary sparked widespread curiosity amid reports of a deepening marital crisis between the couple

A video from the Edo State House of Assembly has reignited conversations about the state of 2Baba's marriage, after his wife Natasha Osawaru was filmed addressing fellow lawmakers with a name plaque that read "Osawaru Natasha Irobosa", with no mention of the Idibia surname.

The footage, shared on 13 October 2026, showed Hon. Natasha speaking during a plenary session in her capacity as Minority Leader representing the Egor Constituency.

Natasha Osawaru’s full name during legislative sessions sparks curiosity. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

While delivering her remarks in support of a bill she described as timely, citing Section 14, Subsection 2B of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and the state's vulnerability to flooding, erosion, fire outbreaks and communal crises, it was the name on the podium nameplate that caught the internet's attention.

Natasha Osawaru's marriage to 2Baba under strain

Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru is a lawyer and politician who drew significant national attention partly due to her marriage to music legend Innocent "2Baba" Idibia.

Her political career has been marked by a swift rise, culminating in her appointment as Minority Leader in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The couple's relationship has been under serious public scrutiny since August 2026, when Natasha reportedly showed up unannounced at a nightclub in Abuja where 2Baba was scheduled to perform.

Eyewitnesses said she had been unable to reach him before the appearance, and the incident went viral.

The singer's management subsequently alleged the couple had been estranged for months and described the encounter as an attempted abduction.

Natasha Osawaru makes headlines as her full legislative name comes to light. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Facebook

Name banner and Instagram activity raise eyebrows

The tension became even more visible in late September 2026, when Natasha noticeably missed 2Baba's 51st birthday celebration and album listening party in Lagos. Shortly after, she unfollowed him on Instagram.

What added fuel to speculation was an official banner she posted celebrating her appointment as Minority Leader; the graphic omitted the "Idibia" surname entirely, though it remained visible in her Instagram bio at the time.

The legislative video now appears to take that a step further, with the formal nameplate at her podium bearing only her maiden name during official proceedings.

Watch Natasha address the Edo State House of Assembly:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng