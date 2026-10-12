Ned Nwoko posted a cheerful Sports Day video with Regina Daniels' children on Sunday, Oct 11, 2026, as the actress battled a health crisis

The billionaire politician introduced badminton to their sons' activities and appeared to make no mention of his estranged wife's condition

Fans were divided in the comments, with many urging Regina Daniels to return to her marriage

Billionaire businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has taken to Instagram with a celebratory family post, choosing to spotlight his time with Regina Daniels' two sons rather than acknowledge the actress's well-publicised health struggles.

The post arrived on Sunday, 11 October 2026, just as the Nollywood star was navigating a difficult period that had seen her celebrating her birthday from a wheelchair, a moment that prompted widespread concern from fans online.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko ignores Regina Daniels, shares sports day clip with sons. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko's sports day with the boys

In his Instagram post, Nwoko shared footage from what he described as an activity-filled day with the children, during which badminton was introduced as a new sport alongside their usual games.

The boys were seen enjoying the session alongside their father and other children, with the atmosphere appearing relaxed and upbeat.

Regina Daniels continues trend amid health crisis. Photo credit@reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Davido and Mayorkun's collaboration with Fola, "Before Before," was reportedly playing in the background during the outing.

In his own words, Nwoko wrote:

"As always, we had an activity-filled Sports Day, with a new sport added to the mix this time — badminton! They had a great time, and I loved seeing them take on something completely new."

Here is the Instagram video shared by Ned Nwoko about his family:

Fans take sides after seeing video

The comments section quickly became a battleground, with many users rallying behind Nwoko while directing pointed words at the actress over her reported separation from the marriage.

@latalove001 wrote:

"Kids looks healthy and happy."

@promisetesoro commented:

"This man loves children, not all have children time"

@juma_priscy_rakeem offered words of support for the actress, saying:

"Regin, by the power of the Almighty GOD, you go waka well, amen. Gina, you have the right to say no for wetin you no like, and yes to wetin you like. Man no bi GOD."

@womanof_ffaith addressed women broadly:

"Sisterhood when you marry leave mama and papa and siblings alone and focus on your family most especially your husband and children. Leave wetin people talk alone. Outside no good ooo even if you are missing world e dey hard to catch up for street."

@focygray added:

"Sir, you are a good father and a good husband to those who want to be good wives."

Ned Nwoko's wife travels with Regina Daniels' children

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila Charani, gave fans a glimpse into a family vacation abroad.

In a video shared on Monday, September 21, 2026, the businesswoman was seen enjoying a beach horseback-riding adventure with her children and Regina Daniels’ children.

The vacation post, however, sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans focused on the family getaway, others urged Laila not to forget the past treatment she allegedly received, bringing old issues back into the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng