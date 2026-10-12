Zubby Michael attended Jowizaza's newborn celebration in Lagos wearing a shirt branded with Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie, Bestie

The actor's outfit became a talking point at the star-studded event, which also drew Burna Boy, Ini Edo, and other top names

Toyin Abraham noticed the outfit after a clip circulated online, and her reaction to Zubby's show of support has got fans talking

Zubby Michael found a way to stand out at one of the most glamorous gatherings in recent Nigerian entertainment, and his fashion choice was responsible.

The Nollywood star attended socialite Jowizaza's newborn celebration in Lagos, a high-profile event that brought together some of the biggest figures in the industry.

Toyin Abraham’s comment on Zubby Michael’s party outfit gets fans talking. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, singer KCee, businessman E-Money, actor IK Ogbonna, and actress Ini Edo were among the notable guests who turned up to celebrate Jowizaza and his wife.

Zubby Michael's shirt sparks buzz at Jowizaza's party

With that much star power gathered in one place, it takes something special to cut through the noise.

Zubby Michael managed it by showing up in a shirt printed with the title of Toyin Abraham's upcoming film, Bestie, effectively doubling as a walking promotional tool for his colleague's project at a celebrity event.

A clip he later shared showing himself alongside Burna Boy at the party circulated widely online, drawing further attention to the unconventional wardrobe decision.

Fans and social media users had plenty to say once the footage made the rounds, with reactions split between light-hearted teasing and genuine admiration for the loyalty he appeared to be extending to Toyin Abraham and her upcoming project.

Toyin Abraham responds to Zubby's loyalty

The actress herself was not silent on the matter. After the clip gained traction online, Toyin Abraham responded directly, expressing her appreciation in warm terms.

"I love u mehhnnn😍😍😍too real jare," she wrote.

The response captured what many felt the gesture represented: a public and very visible display of solidarity between colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

Zubby Michael’s unexpected party look prompts a reaction from Toyin Abraham. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbae U

Legit.ng earlier reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U. As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions.

One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies, instead just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng