Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre attended the maiden Seyi Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos

The event, themed 'Shaping the Future Together,' brought together political leaders, traditional rulers and creatives

Videos of the cleric's arrival at the high-profile gathering sparked sharp reactions from Nigerians online

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, founder and lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, turned heads when he appeared among the guests at the inaugural Seyi Tinubu Colloquium on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The colloquium was convened by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, on the eve of his 41st birthday. Themed "Shaping the Future Together," the gathering centred on youth participation in governance, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and national development.

Harvesters International Christian Centre founder Pastor Bolaji Idowu joins political leaders, traditional rulers and entertainers at Seyi Tinubu's colloquium. Credit: bolajiid/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

High-profile guests at Seyi Tinubu colloquium in Lagos

The event attracted a wide range of notable figures, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Owoade I, actress Eniola Badmus and actor Saidi Balogun.

However, it was Pastor Bolaji's presence that generated the most buzz online, with videos of his arrival circulating widely across social media platforms.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu's appearance at Seyi Tinubu's 41st birthday colloquium sparks debate among Nigerians over religion and politics. Credit: bolajiid

Source: Facebook

The Instagram video showing the moment Pastor Bolaji Idowu arrived at Seyi Tinubu's event is below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Bolaji's appearance at Seyi Tinubu Colloquium

Many Nigerians did not hold back their thoughts after the footage spread online. Some questioned the speed with which the pastor appeared to move through the venue, while others raised broader concerns about the intersection of religion and politics.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@n6oflife6 commented:

"Why E dey do Face like who dey shame 😭😭🤣"

@logical_pyper wrote:

"When they tell you people that they're using religion to hold you down you people will argue 😂"

@ore_popoola stated:

"If you're going to side with the oppressors, don't frown for the camera smile with confidence. No one forced you to align with them, so own it with your full chest."

@Adesanyajnr1 reacted:

"Why is he moving like they are pursuing him or someone that's late to the event."

@nomannaz16 said:

"In de try run from camera 😂 cuz them go too bash am."

@praizeemeka wrote:

"What is he doing here? God have mercy🤦🏾‍♂️"

@JoeOfficial12 added:

"Why are you walking fast?"

Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Bolaji trended over some allegations that many frowned upon.

He had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over an allegation of fraud.

However, he was later released and didn't spend the night in the custody of the law enforcement agency. Different questions went through the minds of his fans after hearing the news.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng