WWE announced the death of Australian wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, on Friday, 27 November

Reed had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia weeks before his death

The 38-year-old is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter

WWE has announced the death of Australian wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

The wrestling company shared the news on Friday, 27 November, without providing further details about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Professional wrestler Bronson Reed has died aged 38, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced. Photo by WWE

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, WWE, via its official website, described Reed as a man whose presence extended well beyond the ring.

"WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications," the company said.

"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague."

WWE also directed its condolences to those closest to him.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans," the statement added.

Reed's journey from Australia to WWE

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Reed began his professional wrestling career in 2007.

According to CNN, he spent years competing on the independent circuit across Australia and internationally, often performing under the ring name Jonah Rock, before signing with WWE in 2019.

He initially featured in NXT, WWE's developmental brand, where he earned the NXT North American Championship, cementing his status as one of the brand's most powerful performers.

After departing in 2021, Reed returned to WWE in 2022 and later transitioned to the main roster. In 2024, he added the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to his list of achievements.

His death has prompted widespread grief across the wrestling community, with colleagues and fans mourning a performer who had dedicated nearly two decades to the sport.

Injuries at Crown Jewel preceded his death

Reed's passing comes weeks after he sustained serious injuries at WWE Crown Jewel, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 7 November.

During a World Tag Team Championship match, Oba Femi threw Reed off the stage and he crashed through a stack of tables. Reports suggested he suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney as a result.

Reed reportedly spent over a week receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia before undergoing surgery and travelling home to recover.

WWE has not confirmed whether the injuries Reed sustained at Crown Jewel played any role in his death.

The company's announcement cited only medical complications, leaving the precise cause of his passing undisclosed.

Reed is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

His death has drawn an outpouring of grief from fans and those who worked alongside him, with WWE's tribute reflecting the respect he commanded both as a performer and as a person.

Reed thrown off stage before death

Legit.ng previously reported about Reed, who died at 38 after the company said he suffered medical complications.

Just weeks earlier, Reed was thrown from a stage during a match in Riyadh and reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Source: Legit.ng