Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa publicly shut down speculation linking Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey to Manchester United

Manchester United had been exploring a move for the 26-year-old, who is valued at £50 million

Fulham are already in talks over a new contract for Bassey, which could complicate any future pursuit

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has ruled out any possibility of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey leaving the club during the January transfer window, effectively ending Manchester United's reported interest in the defender.

Arbeloa made his position clear at a pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, dismissing reports that linked Bassey to a mid-season switch to Old Trafford.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has firmly shut down speculation linking defender Calvin Bassey with a January move to Manchester United. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

"I'm so happy with Calvin. Obviously, he's not on sale. No chance that he can leave this club in January. I think he's happy here, he's one of our captains, he's one of our leaders," Arbeloa was quoted by GOAL.

Manchester United's interest in Bassey

Manchester United, under manager Mauricio Pochettino, had been assessing options to reinforce their backline in the January window, with Bassey identified as a priority target.

The Red Devils were specifically looking for a left-sided centre-back and were drawn to the Super Eagles defender's versatility, as he is also capable of operating at left-back.

Bassey was valued at £50 million, and discussions had reportedly begun around the conditions that would be needed to complete a deal, Livescore reports.

His Premier League experience, physical presence and ability to contribute in possession made him an attractive option for a United side seeking greater defensive solidity in the second half of the season.

Bassey's importance to Fulham

The Nigerian defender has been a central figure at Craven Cottage since joining from Ajax in 2023.

His strength in one-on-one duels, willingness to carry the ball forward and consistent defensive performances have elevated him to a leadership role at the London club.

Arbeloa also highlighted Bassey's influence beyond his on-pitch contributions, pointing to his importance in the dressing room and the club's overall defensive structure.

These qualities have cemented his status as one of Fulham's most important players this season.

Contract talks add further obstacle for Man United

Fulham are reportedly working to tie Bassey down to a new long-term contract, a development that would make any future transfer significantly more complicated for United and other interested clubs.

With the January window effectively closed off, United may have to wait until the summer to revisit any potential move. For now, Bassey remains firmly in west London, with his manager making it abundantly clear he has no intention of letting one of his key leaders walk out the door mid-season.

Bassey speaks on Man United interest

Legit.ng previously reported about Bassey’s contract talks with Fulham amid reported interest from Manchester United.

With his current deal nearing its end, Bassey says he is happy at Fulham, while manager Alvaro Arbeloa calls him one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Source: Legit.ng