A video from the graduation party of Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, the youngest Yoruba monarch, went viral on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Excited female fans knelt to greet the king, with one of them posing for a picture with him during the celebration

Oba Oloyede had earlier graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ade-Ekiti, with the Ooni of Ife among prominent dignitaries in attendance

Female fans could barely contain their excitement at the graduation party of Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, the Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom, as a video from the event captured them kneeling before the young monarch.

The clip, which circulated on social media on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, showed the ladies approaching the king with visible enthusiasm in Ekiti state. They dropped to their knees in the traditional Yoruba show of respect, and one of them went a step further, posing for a photograph with the monarch.

Youngest Yoruba monarch, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, poses for the camera with female fans at his graduation party. Credit: officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: Instagram

The young king's composure throughout the interaction drew as much attention as the fans' excitement, with many social media users weighing in on the moment.

Oba Oloyede graduates from ABUAD

The celebration came after Oba Oloyede graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), a milestone that drew considerable attention owing to his status as the youngest sitting Yoruba traditional ruler. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was among the prominent figures who attended the convocation ceremony.

The post-graduation celebration attracted admirers keen to meet the king in person, and the video of their greetings quickly spread across various online platforms.

Female fans greet Oba Oloyede during his graduation celebration. Credit: officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of the youngest Yoruba monarch and female fans at his graduation party is below:

What fans said about youngest Yoruba king's composure

The reactions online ranged from humorous to admiring on Instagram. Here is how some users reacted:

anwoolatunde wrote:

"If na me I go just Dey gbe Ese Lee Anybody Dey go."

adeseguntofunmi reacted:

"My gender my gender. 😂😂😂"

tiwal_xx commented:

"See as dem dey shine teeth."

emekah_ shared:

"The king is a better person than I am. I For don achieve like 17 Olori that day."

prosolersexclusivebp wrote:

"So beautiful to watch.... Genz Royalty and potential queens I don laff tire."

oluwabunmeey said:

"Until them put leg on top una before una understand."

slandeddy12345 stated:

"That first girl deserves Olori oba."

Youngest Yoruba monarch issues warning

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II issued a firm directive to Nigerians over the growing trend of addressing him casually because of his age.

The monarch, widely regarded as the youngest king in Yorubaland, made his displeasure known through an official statement released by his Chief of Staff, Amb. Prince Adefemi Michael Olorunfemi.

The palace said the reminders had become necessary following repeated instances of people addressing the king in ways deemed disrespectful.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng