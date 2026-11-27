Data from INEC showed how winning vote totals shifted dramatically across Nigeria's seven presidential elections since 1999

Tinubu's 2023 victory stood out for a record it set that no other winner had reached in the democratic era

The figures traced a peak at 24.6 million votes in 2007 and a steep decline that continued through the following cycles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The data published by Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that winning vote totals in Nigeria's presidential elections have fallen sharply since their peak in 2007.

The 2023 result recorded the lowest share of valid votes among all winners in the country's current democratic era.

President Bola Tinubu won Nigeria's 2023 presidential election with 8.8 million votes, the lowest winning share since 1999. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan/Muhammadu/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

A statistics platform Statisense analysed the data ahead of the 2027 general electin slated for january 18.

Since the return to civilian rule in 1999, seven presidential elections have produced results that reflect shifting voter turnout, party strength, and public participation across each cycle.

Winners and votes from 1999 to 2023

Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the first two elections. In 1999, he received 18.7 million votes, equal to 62.78% of valid votes cast. He repeated the feat in 2003, this time with 24.5 million votes and a 61.94% share.

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, also of the PDP, recorded the highest winning total in the series when he took 24.6 million votes in 2007, representing 69.60% of valid votes.

Goodluck Jonathan won for the PDP in 2011 with 22.5 million votes, or 58.89% of the valid vote.

Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) broke the PDP's run with two consecutive victories. He won in 2015 with 15.4 million votes at 53.96%, and again in 2019 with 15.2 million votes at 55.60%.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC won the 2023 election with 8.8 million votes, a figure that represented just 36.61% of valid votes cast. That share was the lowest winning percentage recorded by any presidential winner since 1999.

How far the numbers have fallen

Comparing the 2007 peak of 24.6 million votes to Tinubu's 8.8 million in 2023 shows a decline of roughly 64% in winning vote totals over that period. No previous winner had secured the presidency with less than 50% of valid votes before 2023.

The data covered all seven elections held between 1999 and 2023, with the PDP winning four and the APC winning three.

2027 election: 18 presidential candidates, ages, education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC has received nomination documents from 18 presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, spanning major and minor parties.

The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu, former VP Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi among the most prominent contenders.

Candidates' submitted documents reveal varying educational backgrounds, from First School Leaving Certificates to postgraduate degrees from foreign universities.

Source: Legit.ng