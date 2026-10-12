Burna Boy made a surprise appearance at socialite Jowizaza's newborn celebration, sending the room into a frenzy

E-Money's unbothered reaction to the Grammy winner's arrival caught the attention of fans online

The star-studded gathering also featured KCee, Zubby Michael, Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna and Prophet Odumeje

Burna Boy stepped out on Sunday, October 11, 2026, to celebrate socialite Jowizaza and his wife on the birth of their newborn baby, and his arrival at the party quickly became the talk of the internet.

Footage from the outing, shared by therayztv, captured the moment the African Giant walked into the venue, drawing an excited buzz from everyone in the room. The energy shifted noticeably the moment he appeared, with guests visibly thrilled to be in his company.

Afrobeats star Burna Boy's arrival at Jowizaza's party sparks excitement. Credit: burnaboygram/iamemoney

Source: Instagram

E-Money's cool reaction steals the show

While most guests reacted with enthusiasm, businessman E-Money's composed response to Burna Boy's entrance stood out. Rather than join the wave of excitement, E-Money remained calm and unbothered, only later exchanging pleasantries with the Grammy-winning artist in a relaxed, one-on-one moment.

That contrast quickly became a talking point online, with many fans praising his composure as the mark of someone who is truly on another level.

The video showing the moment Burna Boy arrived at Jowizaza's party is below:

Star-studded celebration for Jowizaza

Beyond the Burna Boy moment, the gathering was packed with familiar faces from Nigeria's entertainment scene. Singer KCee, actors Zubby Michael and IK Ogbonna, actress Ini Edo, and controversial clergyman Prophet Odumeje were all spotted at the celebration, making it one of the more high-profile informal gatherings of the year.

E-Money kept his cool as Burna Boy arrived at Jowizaza’s celebration. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reactions from fans flooded the Instagram comment section of the post:

@joeyoftheyear_ wrote:

"E Money too get coordination"

@kelechimathew35 replied:

"@joeyoftheyear_ e hard to impress am, him money too long 😂"

@enujimma commented:

"@iam_emoney1 and coordination 5/6 💯🤝 others just dey do sweet body 😂"

@elhz_ observed:

"Celebrity pass celebrity"

@xhaka_liquor said:

"EMoney just relax.. To impress old money man go hard"

@apexfashion916 added:

"E money get levels that man is very composed"

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng