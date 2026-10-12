Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna shared an emotional tribute to late best friend Alexx Ekubo on social media

Ogbonna posted the tribute while attending socialite Jowizaza's newborn celebration alongside Burna Boy, Kcee and E-Money

Fans noted Alexx Ekubo would have been at the party with Ogbonna, pouring out grief in the comments

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is still carrying the weight of losing his closest friend, Alexx Ekubo, and he made that clear in a deeply personal late-night post on his social media page.

Ogbonna shared a photo of himself and the late actor, writing simply: "Bestie for life." The short but loaded caption stopped fans in their tracks.

IK Ogbonna shared a moving tribute to late best friend Alexx Ekubo during Jowizaza’s newborn celebration. Credit: ikogbonna/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

What made the moment even more poignant was the timing. The post came while Ogbonna was attending the celebration of socialite Jowizaza and his wife's newborn baby. Videos from the event showed the actor rubbing shoulders with Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy, singer Kcee, and businessman E-Money, all gathered to mark the joyful occasion.

Yet even in the middle of the festivities, Ogbonna's thoughts drifted to Alexx.

IK Ogbonna's post, as he remembers Alexx Ekubo, is below:

Fans feel the absence of Alexx Ekubo

The tribute struck a nerve with followers on Instagram, many of whom pointed out that under different circumstances, Ekubo would have been right there at the party, sharing in the laughter and celebration.

Here are some of the comments:

@johnmamarazi wrote:

"He suppose dey jowizaza house with u and share happiness as always.. Alex we felt your presence and we miss you here on earth"

@missliviaug said:

"You are currently at jowizaza occasion and you miss your guy in that gathering 🥺🥺"

@hot.chokolatee commented:

"I bet you see him in your dreams always hmmm... real friendship is so hard to find... loosing a good one like this is so painful 😓... is well"

@rilla_emma_onyinyechi_ shared:

"I haven't healed yet please IK don't get me to tear up"

@pealzfoundation wrote:

"Awww bestie for life.......may God continue to bless you and give you the strength to carry on my favorite actor...."

@sengeajide added:

"5 months..dearest Alexx, we miss you so much 😢🕊️🤍"

@kalon_kizi reacted:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️💔💔😢😢it is well"

IK Ogbonna pays tribute to his friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo months after death. Credit: ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old impersonates him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng