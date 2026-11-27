Japan Sets Limits on Cosmetics Travellers Can Bring Into the Country
- Japan's customs authority has laid out a specific restriction on the quantity of cosmetics passengers are allowed to bring into the country
- The rule applies to travellers importing cosmetics and falls under regulations separate from Japan's main Customs Law
- Travellers who exceed the permitted quantity may need additional permits or face examination by a government agency
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Japan has drawn a firm line on how many cosmetic products a traveller can carry into the country, and the rule is catching the attention of frequent visitors and beauty enthusiasts planning a trip.
According to Japan's customs authority, anyone importing cosmetics into the country is limited to 24 applications' worth of product. The restriction is not covered under the standard Customs Law but falls under separate laws and regulations governing specific categories of goods.
Japan's cosmetics import rule for travellers
The 24-application cap applies per traveller and covers cosmetics brought in from outside the country. This means a suitcase packed with skincare products, foundations, or other beauty items could land a traveller in trouble at the border if the total quantity exceeds what is considered personal use.
Japan's customs regulations also place similar restrictions on other health-related products. Pharm@ceutical products are capped at a two-month supply, and quasi-drugs, a category that includes items such as medicated skincare or whitening products, are equally limited to a two-month supply per person.
Permits and inspections for restricted goods
Travellers who arrive with quantities beyond the permitted limits are required to obtain the appropriate permits and approvals before clearing customs. In some cases, goods must be physically examined by a relevant government agency before they are allowed through.
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare oversees the regulations governing medicine and cosmetics imports, and travellers are advised to check the ministry's guidelines before packing.
For anyone heading to Japan with a generous collection of beauty products, it is worth counting out what goes into the luggage. Customs officers are authorised to inspect goods and enforce these limits at the point of entry.
Full details of Japan's passenger customs regulations are available on the Japan Customs official website.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan released a list of 16 occupations eligible under the special skilled worker visa programme.
Abu Dhabi: Restricted goods foreigners cannot import
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi released its list of 29 goods that need approval before they can be imported into or exported from the UAE.
The list includes everyday items such as food, cosmetics and household appliances, as well as weapons, radioactive materials and nuclear reactors. Find out which goods are covered and what travellers need to know before crossing the border.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng