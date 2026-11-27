Japan's customs authority has laid out a specific restriction on the quantity of cosmetics passengers are allowed to bring into the country

The rule applies to travellers importing cosmetics and falls under regulations separate from Japan's main Customs Law

Travellers who exceed the permitted quantity may need additional permits or face examination by a government agency

Japan has drawn a firm line on how many cosmetic products a traveller can carry into the country, and the rule is catching the attention of frequent visitors and beauty enthusiasts planning a trip.

According to Japan's customs authority, anyone importing cosmetics into the country is limited to 24 applications' worth of product. The restriction is not covered under the standard Customs Law but falls under separate laws and regulations governing specific categories of goods.

Japan sets limits on cosmetics import on travellers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan's cosmetics import rule for travellers

The 24-application cap applies per traveller and covers cosmetics brought in from outside the country. This means a suitcase packed with skincare products, foundations, or other beauty items could land a traveller in trouble at the border if the total quantity exceeds what is considered personal use.

Japan's customs regulations also place similar restrictions on other health-related products. Pharm@ceutical products are capped at a two-month supply, and quasi-drugs, a category that includes items such as medicated skincare or whitening products, are equally limited to a two-month supply per person.

Permits and inspections for restricted goods

Travellers who arrive with quantities beyond the permitted limits are required to obtain the appropriate permits and approvals before clearing customs. In some cases, goods must be physically examined by a relevant government agency before they are allowed through.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare oversees the regulations governing medicine and cosmetics imports, and travellers are advised to check the ministry's guidelines before packing.

For anyone heading to Japan with a generous collection of beauty products, it is worth counting out what goes into the luggage. Customs officers are authorised to inspect goods and enforce these limits at the point of entry.

Full details of Japan's passenger customs regulations are available on the Japan Customs official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan released a list of 16 occupations eligible under the special skilled worker visa programme.

Abu Dhabi: Restricted goods foreigners cannot import

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi released its list of 29 goods that need approval before they can be imported into or exported from the UAE.

The list includes everyday items such as food, cosmetics and household appliances, as well as weapons, radioactive materials and nuclear reactors. Find out which goods are covered and what travellers need to know before crossing the border.

Source: Legit.ng