A video from businessman Jowizaza's Lagos party captured Burna Boy and controversial pastor Odumeje sharing the same space

Burna Boy was seen smoking at the lively gathering before approaching the cleric for a friendly hug and close conversation

The unusual pairing of the Grammy-winning artist and the Onitsha preacher sent fans into a frenzy online

A video from a party hosted by businessman Jowizaza has set social media ablaze, capturing Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy and controversial Onitsha-based cleric Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski, in a surprisingly warm exchange.

In the footage circulating on X on October 12, Burna Boy moved through the lively Lagos gathering while openly smoking what fans identified as "Igbo", unbothered by the cameras fixed on him from every direction.

Viral video of Burna Boy and pastor Odumeje at a Lagos party attracts attention on social media. Photo: realprophetodumeje/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

At some point during the event, the singer made his way over to Odumeje, and the two shared a hug, laughter and what appeared to be an easy, relaxed conversation while guests recorded the moment on their phones.

Burna Boy vs Odumeje: Two worlds, one room

Burna Boy has long made smoking of "Igbo" part of his public image, referencing it openly in his music and interviews.

Odumeje, on the other hand, is the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha, a firebrand preacher widely recognised for his dramatic style and self-styled titles including "Indaboski Bahose" and "Liquid Metal."

Seeing the two figures occupying the same celebratory space struck many online observers as deeply ironic.

The contrast between the musician's behaviour and the presence of a pastor sparked a wave of amused commentary across social media platforms.

Watch Burna Boy and Odumeje’s viral moment that got Nigerians talking in the X video below:

What fans said about Burna Boy and Odumeje

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@AlomeGift1 wrote:

"Burna Boy was seen smoking next to the man of God' Indaboski 😂😂 Burna na something else."

@sam_kay200 commented:

"Wetin pastor dey do for this settings 😂"

@Yung_maxter reacted:

"Burna no care oo"

@NnajiubaF shared:

"I like him personality sometimes 😂, once he's cool with you, you go see him happy and playful side❤️ Baba no dey fear anybody 😤 Na why I like am."

@EZEH_EMY wrote:

"Big man celebrating big man...may we be big"

@justdaare said:

"Na billionaires settings u go always see this one 😂❤️"

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and controversial cleric Odumeje get people talking over viral party video. Photo: realprophetodumeje/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

VDM unveils ₦50m Burna Boy project in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) sparked reactions after explaining that ₦50 million was spent on a mural and graffiti for Burna Boy’s school and clinic project in Odiokwu community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The activist shared his excitement about the artwork on Instagram, praising the artists for featuring the singer, children and members of the project team, while describing the money spent as worthwhile.

The artwork is part of Burna Boy’s reported ₦250 million initiative to build a secondary school and clinic in his hometown, with the facilities scheduled for commissioning on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and VDM inviting members of the public to attend the event.

Source: Legit.ng