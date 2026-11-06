A video of Burna Boy and Timaya catching up surfaced online on Thursday, November 5, 2026, drawing widespread attention

VDM's close associate Kokopee was present but appeared to be ignored by Burna Boy throughout the exchange

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how Kokopee was left on the sidelines during the encounter

A clip showing Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy and veteran singer Timaya in a candid conversation has gone viral, but it is not the meeting itself that has got fans talking; it is who was left out of it.

The video, which began circulating on Thursday, 5 November 2026, captured the two artists running into each other and striking up a discussion.

Burna Boy meets Timaya at event as he leaves Kokopee hanging with admiration. Photo credit@buranboygram/@dekokopee/@timaya

Source: Instagram

Standing close by was Kokopee, known widely as the best friend of activist and social media personality VDM (Verydarkman), whose NGO projects Burna Boy has reportedly been supporting. Despite the connection, Burna Boy appeared to look past Kokopee without acknowledging him.

Burna Boy: Kokopee left on the sidelines

Burna Boy attends event where he saw Kokopee and Timaya as he left the former to stay alone. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

Footage showed Kokopee standing apart from the two artists, arms folded, watching the exchange without being brought into it. At one point, he appeared to make a move towards Burna Boy, but a bouncer intercepted him before he could get close enough to engage the singer directly.

The moment sparked debate online, with many fans wondering whether Burna Boy's behaviour was deliberate, given his known association with VDM. Others felt the situation was being read too deeply.

Here is the X video of the three artists as they meet:

Fans react to the video

Social media users had plenty to say about the clip:

@miracle9045 wrote:

"Upcoming way useless"

@miracle9045 also added:

"Artist de discuss Koko pee won involve."

@mummyzee_foods commented:

"I like as them no involve am for the conversation"

@ola_billz1 reacted:

"Yes Na, that's normal ..the no be mate Na .. shey he wan kiss burna ni"

@theinkrediblestudio offered a different take:

"Lols. The bouncer was probably telling him about something that has nothing to do with ODG and timaya lols"

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy. His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng