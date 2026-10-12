Nicki Minaj disclosed her personal link to Nigeria while speaking at a high-profile event in Austin, Texas

The rapper called on celebrities and influencers to speak out about the treatment of Christians in Nigeria

Minaj's Nigerian fans, known as Barbs, also played a role in drawing her attention to the situation

Nicki Minaj has revealed that she shares a personal connection to Nigeria through her pastor, and it is that bond that has compelled her to speak up about the treatment of Christians in the country.

The American rap superstar made the disclosure during the X Takeover event held at Tesla's Giga Texas facility in Austin, Texas, where she used the platform to call on fellow celebrities and influencers to amplify awareness about what she described as brutal persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Nicki Minaj explains what drew her to Nigeria and prompted her advocacy. Credit: nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj's Nigerian pastor and Barbs

Minaj explained that her Nigerian pastor first put the country on her radar, but it was reports of violence against Christians that truly shook her. Her large Nigerian fanbase, affectionately called Barbs, also kept her close to issues affecting the country.

"For Nigeria personally, my pastor is from Nigeria, so I have a link to Nigeria because of him and of course, I have a lot of Nigerian barbs but what I started seeing was the brutality in which Christians are being treated there just for being Christians and I thought why isn't anyone making a big deal out of this?" she said.

The rapper went on to point out that difficult or politically sensitive topics often go unaddressed by public figures simply because they are not considered "cool" to talk about.

Minaj urges celebrities to speak out

She did not stop at raising awareness. Minaj directly urged those with large platforms to take a stand alongside her.

"Actually I'm hoping that more celebrities or people, influencers, I'm hoping that they come onboards the train to start speaking out about what's happening to Christians in Nigeria and I look forward to doing more to help in that way in that cause," she added.

Nicki Minaj has called on public figures to raise their voices over Christians’ treatment in Nigeria. Credit: nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj shared why she stopped attending church.

The video of Nicki Minaj opening up about her connection with Nigeria is below:

Reactions to Nicki Minaj's video

Nigerians on Instagram had a lot to say about the revelation, with many zeroing in on the detail about her pastor.

@bigtummy2000 commented:

"Omo d pastor don catch better cl 😂"

@iamsparkboy wrote:

"I guess this justifies what apostle arome was saying"

@prettygifttyy reacted:

"Cash out season for the pastor"

@iamthomasogun said:

"😂😂😂 now it explains alot😂"

@official_maxbills joked:

"Abi she don go join Hallelujah Challenge 😂😂"

@sucre_bezeal added:

"Imagine the tithe"

Nicki Minaj prays for hostages in Nigeria

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nicki Minaj reacted to a viral video of Pope Francis calling for the release of hostages abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

The rapper shared a prayer on X on November 23, 2025, asking God to intervene and rescue those held captive.

She responded after the Pope described the abductions as a source of deep pain, especially for young people and their families.

Source: Legit.ng