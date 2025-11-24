Nicki Minaj Backs Pope Leo, Says Powerful Prayer Amidst Nigeria, Cameroon’s Rising Insecurity
- Nicki Minaj has reacted to a viral video of Pope Francis calling for the release of hostages in Nigeria and Cameroon
- The US rapper, who has continued to speak up on the insecurity in Nigeria, made a powerful prayer on behalf of the hostages
- Her response has further ignited reactions from Nigerian netizens as many continue to applaud her
American rapper Nicki Minaj has made a powerful prayer amidst the rising insecurity in Nigeria.
On Sunday, November 23, the US star, in a viral tweet, called for divine intervention as she prayed for hostages who were held captive by bandits.
"Dear God, release your immediate intervention in this matter. Rescue the hostages & may the peace that surpasses all understanding fall upon their families right now. Lord, we know your power. With faith & thanksgiving in advance, we claim the victory. In the mighty name of JESUS," Nicki Minaj wrote.
The rapper made the prayer while reacting to Pope Francis’ call for the immediate release of priests, students, and other victims abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon amid the surge of kidnappings in both countries.
In a video, the pontiff described the situation as “a source of great pain,” particularly for the young men and women taken and the families enduring the distress of their abduction.
Nicki Minaj's tweet in reaction to Pope Leo's video is below:
In related news, Legit.ng also reported that American magazine Rolling Stone published a report about Nicki Minaj's speech at the UN.
According to the magazine, the rapper was spreading misleading information about Nigeria with no data.
Reactions to Nicki Minaj's prayer
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens. Read them below:
ararsoabdull reacted:
"As an African Muslim Person, my heart breaks for our kidnapped brothers & sisters in Niger State & Cameroon. Sister Nicki, your prayer echoes the Qur'an's call: "And whoever saves one life, it is as if he had saved mankind entirely" (5:32). Let's unite faiths Christians, Muslims."
OluOlabode_ said:
"We appreciate the prayers, truly. But Nigeria shouldn’t be a nation where we rely on global voices before justice is pursued. God will do His part — but our leaders must do theirs. We need action, not reactions. Enough is enough."
Pildorasdefe said:
"Nicki Minaj, a celebrity who is willing to risk her career for the values of the Gospel, to defend Christians in Nigeria. Long live Christ the King!"
allthingzabsurd reacted:
"When Nicki Minaj and the Vatican are aligned, you KNOW the situation is serious."
fuseboxx7 said:
"I never thought I'd see this, but it is a welcome miracle."
edward reacted:
"Imagine if Nicki can get the Pope and Trump on a track and donate all the proceeds to the people suffering in Africa."
Nicki Minaj's old tweet resurfaces
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj's old tweets about Nigeria resurfaced online.
One of the rapper's viral tweets was a post she made in show of support for EndSARS protesters in 2020.
This comes following allegations that she was using the insecurity in Nigeria to chase clout.
Source: Legit.ng
