The Fountain of Life Church raised five procedural objections to a bench warrant issued against Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya at a Lagos court

The church claimed the matter was not on the court's case list and that journalists were asked to leave before the warrant was issued

The presiding judge recused herself after issuing the warrant, as the church's lawyers pursue challenges up to the Court of Appeal

The Fountain of Life Church has challenged the legitimacy of a bench warrant issued against its Senior Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, at the Lagos State High Court, arguing that fundamental due process requirements were not met before the warrant was granted.

In a statement released on Thursday and made available to correspondents, the church said it had "grave concern" over the proceedings before Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin in Ikoyi, raising five specific objections to what transpired in court.

Fountain of Life Church Faults Bench Warrant Against Jimmy Odukoya, Cites Due Process Breach

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Five objections raised by the church

The church said, first, that court directives on serving Odukoya with originating processes from the orders of November 18 and 23 had not been carried out.

Second, it disclosed that a notice of appeal and two separate motions challenging the court's orders, their enforceability, and the court's jurisdiction had already been filed before the warrant was issued.

Third, the church said the matter did not appear on the court's case list for Thursday. Fourth, it alleged that members of the media were directed to leave the courtroom before the bench warrant was granted. Fifth, it faulted the court for issuing the warrant without first resolving those pending applications.

"The bench warrant was issued without first determining the outstanding applications, following which the presiding judge recused herself," the statement read.

The church noted that all of this occurred within eight days of the initial ex parte order and before December 1, the date originally fixed for mention of the matter.

It said the sequence of events raised "serious questions regarding due process, fair hearing and the administration of justice."

Church insists Odukoya remains senior pastor

On the broader leadership dispute, the church maintained its position that Odukoya was still its lawfully appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. "This position forms part of the matters being pursued through the judicial process," it said.

The church also clarified that the warrant carried no finality: "For clarity, the issuance of a bench warrant does not constitute a conviction or a final determination of the substantive leadership dispute."

Its legal representatives are pursuing challenges before the appropriate courts, including the Court of Appeal.

The warrant followed an earlier restraining order made on November 18, which barred Odukoya from presenting himself as the church's Senior Pastor or interfering with its governance. He failed to appear in a contempt case brought by the Incorporated Trustees of the church.

The leadership crisis became public on November 17 when a faction of the Board of Trustees announced they no longer recognised Odukoya as senior pastor, citing the church's constitution and a video said to contain succession instructions from its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The faction named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader. Odukoya rejected his removal and filed a separate suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The church appealed to its members and the public to "remain calm, united, prayerful and steadfast."

Source: Legit.ng