Nicki Minaj is on her way to finally becoming a US citizen following a petition for her deportation to Trinidad and Tobago

The US rapper recently flaunted a photo of President Trump's $1 million 'Gold Card', suggesting moves to fast-track her US citizenship

She also taunted critics who had pushed for her deportation from America, sparking reactions online

American rapper Nicki Minaj recently made waves after she posted a photo of President Donald Trump’s “Gold Card” on Wednesday, January 28, suggesting she may have purchased the card that provides fast-tracked US citizenship.

Recall that Minaj found herself at the centre of a viral backlash on social media towards the end of 2025, as thousands signed a petition calling for her deportation from the US to Trinidad and Tobago.

Among the reasons listed on the petition was her alleged harassment of the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z) and her marriage to Kenneth Petty.

Minaj is a legal permanent resident in the US, who moved to the country as a child from Trinidad and Tobago. Despite paying millions of dollars in taxes, the rapper revealed in 2024 that she was not a US citizen.

However, towards the end of January 2026, Nicki Minaj confirmed she was in the process of becoming a US citizen, accelerated by her acquisition of a "Trump Gold Card" following her public support for President Donald Trump.

Minaj captioned the photo, “Welp…” showing the physical Trump “Gold Card”, which, according to Forbes, requires a $1 million contribution to the US Treasury and a $15,000 non-refundable processing fee.

The rapper also taunted the thousands of people who signed a petition against her, calling for her deportation from the US.

She also bragged about getting the Trump 'Gold Card' for free.

"Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalising that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge."

See her tweet below:

Nicki Minaj prays for hostages in Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that Nicki Minaj reacted to Pope Francis' call for the release of hostages abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

The rapper shared a prayer on X on November 23, 2025, asking God to intervene and rescue those held captive.

She responded after the Pope described the abductions as a source of deep pain, especially for young people and their families.

