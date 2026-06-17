Nicki Minaj revealed the surprising reason she stopped attending church despite growing up with strong religious values

The rap superstar explained how her booming music career affected a major part of her personal life

Despite staying away from church services, Minaj said her relationship with God remains important and continues to grow

American rap icon Nicki Minaj has opened up about the reason she stopped attending church after her music career took off.

The award-winning rapper made the revelation during a recent appearance on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, where she reflected on the impact fame had on her spiritual routine and relationship with God.

According to Minaj, her absence from church was not caused by a loss of faith or disagreement with religious teachings.

Nicki Minaj says her booming music career affected a major part of her spiritual life. Photos: Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

Instead, she explained that her demanding schedule as a performer made it nearly impossible to maintain regular church attendance.

The rapper revealed that most of her performances took place on Friday and Saturday nights, leaving her physically exhausted by the time Sunday arrived.

“Once my career started taking off, I stopped going to church. I was working on Friday nights and Saturday nights, so the last thing I could do was wake up on Sunday mornings to go to church,” she said.

While she no longer attends church regularly, Minaj was quick to clarify that her spiritual connection remains intact.

The rapper said she still maintains a relationship with God and continues to seek spiritual growth in her daily life.

According to her, faith remains an important part of who she is, even if her journey has not always been consistent.

Minaj admitted that she sometimes struggles with maintaining the level of dedication she desires, but continues to make efforts to strengthen her connection with God.

She noted that her faith has continued to grow over the years despite the challenges that come with her lifestyle and career.

In the same interview, the rapper also shared the spiritual battle she fought in the music industry.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Nicki Minaj's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@InspiredByLay stated:

"You gotta actually understand her logic because it’s true for HER she can’t be Onika God’s Child ppl gon want pics, autographs & etc & it’s like okay HOLD ON ! Relax!"

@NICKIIQUEENDOM wrote:

"Mind you she didn’t say this you weirdos twist words so much!"

@bringthetea24 stated:

"You do not have to go to church when you have a bible and GOD to walk with church is something that you go to and worship the LORD! Most of these churches don’t even worship the LORD at all too busy asking for money and not worried about GOD"

Nicki Minaj says her relationship with God remains important and continues to grow despite not going to church. Photo: Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj prays for hostages in Nigeria

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nicki Minaj reacted to a viral video of Pope Francis calling for the release of hostages abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

The rapper shared a prayer on X on November 23, 2025, asking God to intervene and rescue those held captive.

She responded after the Pope described the abductions as a source of deep pain, especially for young people and their families.

Source: Legit.ng