Fashion designer Veekee James shared her thoughts on what singles should do to attract a life partner at the NLP Singles Conference

Veekee James challenged the notion that Christian women should simply wait at home for God to send them a husband

The designer argued that both men and women need to be intentional and show up in spaces where they can be seen

Fashion designer Veekee James has sparked conversation after sharing her no-nonsense advice for single men and women looking to find a life partner.

Speaking at the NLP Singles Conference hosted by Harvesters International Christian Centre on Sunday, 18 October 2026, Veekee took the floor during a panel discussion and delivered what many are calling a practical "cheat code" for getting a spouse.

Veekee James reveals the secret to finding a life partner. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Her message was direct: stop waiting at home and start showing up. Veekee called out a common mindset among Christian women who believe a husband will simply find them without any effort on their part.

"You're just wasting your beauty. You are too beautiful to be hiding. You're just in the house. Every time they want to go out, you're not ready to go out," she said, drawing laughter and agreement from the audience.

She urged women to be visible, confident, and unafraid to put themselves in social settings. "Do shakara. Make them see you. Show yourself to the world," she added.

Both Men and Women Must Be Intentional

Veekee was quick to balance her message, stressing that the responsibility is not only on women.

She pushed back against the idea that men are exempt from making an effort, insisting that single men also need to step into spaces where they can meet potential partners.

"It's not every time it's as if only women should be doing the work. We too, we are the price," she said, before redirecting her words to the men in attendance. "Uncle, you too, be coming to where we are going so that we will see you there."

She wrapped up her thoughts with a blend of faith and practicality, likening intentionality to jumping a prayer queue.

"A lot of people are asking God for a husband. But action might bring you to the front of the list. I believe that God has many children. But when I want God to do something for me, I always tell him, prioritise me."

Her final word of advice was simple: "Singles should definitely be intentional about putting themselves out there. Don't just sit in the house. And God will do the rest."

Watch Veekee James deliver her advice at the NLP Singles Conference:

Veekee James explains what singles should consider when looking for a spouse. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng