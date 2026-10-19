Peter Obi addressed diaspora Nigerians at a town hall meeting in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Sunday

The NDC presidential candidate argued that financial remittances from abroad shield bad leaders from accountability

Obi defended his record as Anambra governor and called the 2027 election a critical moment for Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, told Nigerians in the United Kingdom to stop sending money to relatives and friends at home who ask for financial assistance.

Obi also urged them to push their families back home to vote for capable leaders in 2027.,

Peter Obi argues that remittances can shield leaders from accountability. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, he made the remarks at a town hall meeting with diaspora supporters in Manchester on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Peter Obi links remittances to bad governance

The former Anambra State governor argued that Nigeria's economic hardship stems from poor leadership.

According to Obi, continued financial support from abroad only covers up the damage without fixing it.

He was blunt in his message to the crowd.

"You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no!" he said.

Obi maintained that Nigerians at home must feel the full weight of bad governance so they are motivated to demand better leadership and make wiser choices at the ballot box.

Peter Obi defends his record in office

He also used the occasion to separate himself from other governors, saying his time in office showed a level of financial discipline that others had not matched.

"I'm not saying I'm a saint, but I saved money. I've not seen one governor who has saved 10 per cent of what I saved. No governor has done it," he said, adding: "Let's start with this less corrupt one. That's how other countries change."

Obi said his interactions with Nigerians at home and abroad had strengthened his belief that lasting change requires citizens to take an active part in solving the country's problems, rather than waiting for leaders to act.

He described the 2027 general election as a defining moment for Nigeria and called on diaspora Nigerians to take the contest seriously, both by voting where eligible and by influencing their families at home to do the same.

Wike questions Peter Obi's IDP camp visits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike questioned the motive behind Peter Obi's visits to IDP camps across the country.

Wike made the remarks at the Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister also warned Nigerians against politicians who perform public acts of modesty to win votes ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng